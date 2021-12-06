Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Another week, another round of deals worthy of your consideration to save your hard-earned money. Last week, we saw Apple’s MagSafe Battery pack fall to a new all-time low, and now its premium dual-wireless charger is following suit, with more deals in tow if you read on.

While the iPhone’s MagSafe charging ecosystem remains a bit of a mess, it’s been with us long enough to see sizable discounts hitting its upper crust of accessories. The MagSafe Duo charger may not be everyone’s favorite — in our review, we flagged some quibbles we had with its design and asking price — but it remains one of the fastest ways to wirelessly charge an iPhone and Apple Watch from a single source. It also folds up for easy travel and storage. At a new low price of $100 ($29 off) at Best Buy, it’s definitely worth considering. Just be sure to budget for a USB-C power adapter if you don’t already have one, as the MagSafe Duo does not include it and you’ll need at least a 20W model to fast-charge your iPhone.

On the topic of tech we can appreciate a little more once the price drops, the Fitbit Charge 5 is still $50 off at Best Buy and Amazon. The Charge 5 is the latest model of Fitbit’s popular line of fitness trackers, however, The Verge’s Jay Peters felt that the wearable’s reliance on a touchscreen really hampered the experience. The shortcomings of the Charge 5 are easier to overlook now that it costs 28 percent less, especially since it packs a bright, color screen and stress management features. The $130 price point matches the Charge 5 price we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so you are getting the best price around.

Shifting over to a different kind of wearable, one that’s also helpful for your fitness routine, the Bose Sport Open earbuds are $30 off at Amazon and Best Buy. These are some unique earbuds from Bose, offering an open design that helps keep you aware of what’s around you. Our own Dieter Bohn tested these Bose, alongside several other open-design listening options, and found them to have very good sound quality, though they may not be ideal if you wear eyeglasses while you run or bike, as the earbuds’ hook may get in the way. Still, for just $169, you can have great sound while maintaining a high level of situational awareness.

If you’re in the market for a future-proof tablet, the current discount on the 11-inch iPad Pro with the M1 processor and 512GB of storage offers a lot of headroom for an excellent value. This configuration of iPad Pro can be had from Amazon for $979, a discount of $120. The M1 chip ensures that this iPad Pro will stay quick and snappy years into the future, and with four times the amount of storage as the base model, you can be a little less reliant on iCloud and other cloud-based storage solutions. The iPad Pro also sports Apple’s new Center Stage feature, which allows the front-facing camera to automatically track you during video calls. Just add a keyboard and you have yourself a serviceable laptop alternative. Read our review.

