Another week, another round of deals worthy of your consideration to save your hard-earned money. Last week, we saw Apple’s MagSafe Battery pack fall to a new all-time low, and now its premium dual-wireless charger is following suit, with more deals in tow if you read on.
While the iPhone’s MagSafe charging ecosystem remains a bit of a mess, it’s been with us long enough to see sizable discounts hitting its upper crust of accessories. The MagSafe Duo charger may not be everyone’s favorite — in our review, we flagged some quibbles we had with its design and asking price — but it remains one of the fastest ways to wirelessly charge an iPhone and Apple Watch from a single source. It also folds up for easy travel and storage. At a new low price of $100 ($29 off) at Best Buy, it’s definitely worth considering. Just be sure to budget for a USB-C power adapter if you don’t already have one, as the MagSafe Duo does not include it and you’ll need at least a 20W model to fast-charge your iPhone.
On the topic of tech we can appreciate a little more once the price drops, the Fitbit Charge 5 is still $50 off at Best Buy and Amazon. The Charge 5 is the latest model of Fitbit’s popular line of fitness trackers, however, The Verge’s Jay Peters felt that the wearable’s reliance on a touchscreen really hampered the experience. The shortcomings of the Charge 5 are easier to overlook now that it costs 28 percent less, especially since it packs a bright, color screen and stress management features. The $130 price point matches the Charge 5 price we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so you are getting the best price around.
Shifting over to a different kind of wearable, one that’s also helpful for your fitness routine, the Bose Sport Open earbuds are $30 off at Amazon and Best Buy. These are some unique earbuds from Bose, offering an open design that helps keep you aware of what’s around you. Our own Dieter Bohn tested these Bose, alongside several other open-design listening options, and found them to have very good sound quality, though they may not be ideal if you wear eyeglasses while you run or bike, as the earbuds’ hook may get in the way. Still, for just $169, you can have great sound while maintaining a high level of situational awareness.
If you’re in the market for a future-proof tablet, the current discount on the 11-inch iPad Pro with the M1 processor and 512GB of storage offers a lot of headroom for an excellent value. This configuration of iPad Pro can be had from Amazon for $979, a discount of $120. The M1 chip ensures that this iPad Pro will stay quick and snappy years into the future, and with four times the amount of storage as the base model, you can be a little less reliant on iCloud and other cloud-based storage solutions. The iPad Pro also sports Apple’s new Center Stage feature, which allows the front-facing camera to automatically track you during video calls. Just add a keyboard and you have yourself a serviceable laptop alternative. Read our review.
Some more deals on tech, accessories, and gaming
- Twelve months of Xbox Live Gold is just $50 at Newegg with promo code SSAZZ624. This can be a cost-effective way to get into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, if you’re not already subscribed. Add it to your account, buy one month of Game Pass, and the 12 months of Xbox Live will be converted. If you already have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, this can extend your membership by an additional four months.
- Apple’s official Leather Case with MagSafe for the iPhone 12 Mini is just $24 in black at Amazon, instead of the usual $59. That is a great value if you have the diminutive-sized iPhone from last year and want some premium leather without the premium cost.
- The Acer Nitro XF273 IPS 1080p monitor is $210 ($90 off) at Best Buy right now. It may not be the highest resolution for a monitor of this size, but the 27-inch display offers a fast response rate and up to 165Hz refresh for a low cost.
- The Beats Flex are $20 off at Best Buy, bringing them down to $50. Sadly, this used to be the full price of the Flex earbuds, before Apple increased the price to $70 in September. That said, they are still very worthwhile neckbuds at $50. Read our review.
- The black and gray versions of the 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth controller for the Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac are $5 off at Amazon when you clip the coupon. That brings this excellent controller down to $45, matching its historical low price. Read our review.
- Apple’s base model Mac Mini with the M1 processor is down to just $570 at Costco. This member-exclusive price is on the 256GB model, the cheapest option for the tiny Mac that punches well above its weight class. Read our review.