Amazon Echo devices still available for Black Friday Prices

Black Friday has come and gone, but many awesome deals are still sticking around. Amazon and Best Buy are still offering the second-gen Echo Show 5 for $44.99, the lowest price we’ve seen for this smart device. And while not quite the same price we saw on Cyber Monday, the Echo Show 8 is also available for a sizeable $40 discount, taking the price of this smart screen down to just $94.99. Both of these second-generation smart displays are similar in form and function, with the Echo Show 8 featuring a slightly larger screen and a more powerful, 13MP camera.

Dan Seifert reviewed both the Echo Show 5 and Show 8 for us when they launched this past summer. He concluded that the Echo Show 5 remains a solid option, even though the iterative updates weren’t that impressive. However, he concluded that the second-gen Echo Show 8 remains the best Alexa smart display, despite spotty video calling software.

Echo Show 8 $95

$130

27% off The Echo Show 8 hits the sweet spot for a smart display: not too small for touch control of your smart home, and not too big to sit on your kitchen counter and stream Netflix. $95 at Amazon

$95 at Best Buy

The latest MacBook Air with the vaunted M1 CPU is still available for $899.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. While not quite the same deal we saw on Black Friday, $100 off for a machine of this caliber is nothing to scoff at. This 13-inch laptop features 8GB of RAM and a 256GB storage capacity, but the 512GB version is also available for $1,100, taking $150 off the regular price. In our review, Dieter Bohn mentioned the excellent battery life and performance of this keystone piece of Apple hardware, even though its webcam left something to be desired.

The Beats Studio 3 are still available for their lowest price at Best Buy. Currently $169.99, this sale takes almost $200 off the original MSRP. This price is only available for the black and grey colorways, but considering black goes with everything, this shouldn’t be a huge issue. These collapsible, over-ear headphones are designed with Apple users in mind, featuring an Apple W1 chip for seamless Bluetooth connectivity and power efficiency. Rechargeable over micro-USB, the Studio 3 can last up to 22 hours on a single charge and feature built-in noise cancellation. Read our review.

Beats Studio 3 $170

$350

52% off The Beats Studio 3 wireless over-ear headphones feature Apple’s W1 wireless chip to quickly connect and switch between Apple devices you might own. These connect via Bluetooth, and they also support 3.5mm for a wired connection. $170 at Best Buy

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed is available at Amazon and Best Buy, matching its all-time low price of $99.99. This massive mouse hit this price originally at the beginning of November and fluctuated for a while but is resting comfortably at its lowest price ever. This iteration of the G502 comes equipped with the 25k DPI Hero sensor, six programmable buttons, inserts for adjustable weight, and is compatible with Logitech’s wireless charging Powerplay system. The G502 sports solid battery life on its own, capable of lasting up to 60 hours on a single charge. But, if you invest in the Powerplay mouse pad, you can keep the G502 topped off indefinitely without ever having to worry about battery life again.

The massive K95 RGB Platinum keyboard from Corsair is currently available from Best Buy and Amazon for a slightly better price than were available on Black Friday. Down to just $145.99, this price takes $54 off the regular MSRP and is a remarkable value for this versatile, full-sized keyboard. The K95 Platinum was Corsair’s flagship model until the release of the K100 but remains an amazing entry in this line of gaming Keyboards. Equipped with Cherry MX Silver switches, dedicated macro and media playback keys, the K95 is still one of Corsair’s best keyboards to date. The XT built on the original legacy of the K95 by adding PBT keycaps that resist wear and add a slightly textured finish. Overall, this is an excellent gaming keyboard to have in your armory.

