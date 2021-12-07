Amazon’s new thermostat is already on sale

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Amazon’s new smart thermostat just received its first-ever price break. Normally, this thermostat costs $59.99 but is currently on sale for $47.99 at Amazon. It’s the best price we’ve seen yet for this particular device, and considering it didn’t get a discount during Black Friday, this sale may not last.

Amazon is also offering discounted bundles that combine the thermostat with a fourth-generation Echo Dot for $77.98 (normally $109.98) and another bundle that throws in a second-generation Echo Show 5 for $92.98 (normally $144.98). However, it’s worth noting that the two bundles being offered may not arrive until after Christmas.

The thermostat isn’t particularly fancy, but it was built in collaboration with the thermostat experts at Honeywell Home and enables you to control your home temperature through Alexa and a handy app that allows you to make adjustments while you’re away. In our review, Jennifer Pattinson Tuohy spoke highly of the clean, modern design and was thoroughly impressed by the low-price point, although she found the app experience to be a bit lackluster.

Amazon Smart Thermostat $48

$60

20% off Developed in collaboration with Honeywell Home, the Amazon smart thermostat allows you to control the temperature of your home through Alexa voice controls and remotely via an app. $48 at Amazon