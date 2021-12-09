Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

With recent flash sales, console drops, and daily deals that have even matched some of Black Friday’s best, you can feel that holiday shopping is soon reaching its final form. We are approaching the time where you want to give the calendar the occasional check and ensure that anything you’re ordering as a gift will arrive in time. Today, we have a smattering of excellent deals from many areas of the tech landscape, some of which can make an excellent gift for a loved one or just save a load of money for yourself.

Kicking it off, we have Amazon’s deal of the day, which, unsurprisingly, is featuring one of its own lines of products. Eero is a popular option for simplified mesh Wi-Fi that can cover your entire home, and for today only, you can get a three-pack of the base-model Eeros for just $159 at Amazon — a discount of $40. While these are not the fancier and more expensive Wi-Fi 6 or Pro versions, that is an impeccable price for a fast and convenient home mesh Wi-Fi solution. If you have a very large home or particularly impervious walls to work around, you can even get $79 off a four-pack, which brings that price down to just $199. There is fierce competition in the home Wi-Fi space from the likes of Google’s Nest, but nothing can touch a price like this right now. Read our review.

For our next deal, you might wonder, “Who doesn’t already own The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild? It’s one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch.” Well, first, you’re right — it is one of the best games for the Switch. And for any Switch owners out there that don’t already own it, it’s worth considering at any price. But thankfully, today, you can get this all-time great for just $29.99 at Best Buy. It has dipped a little bit lower before in price before, but you can’t pass this up before the holidays if you’re in need of a gift for someone who just got a new Switch or Switch OLED Model. Read our review.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 came out recently and brought many of the updates and changes we’d been asking for, but it’s also a fairly expensive machine once you properly outfit it. The Surface Pro 7 Plus, on the other hand, is an excellent last-generation option if you’re looking for a portable productivity machine on a budget. This special price at Walmart of just $599 — a savings of $401 — is a Black Friday price that has made a welcome comeback. It features an Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Since this is a Surface Pro 7 Plus, that SSD is removable, so you can always upgrade the storage later. Add in the included type cover, and you have a fantastic value for a Surface Pro computer. Read our review.

Now from a quality deal on a laptop to a deal on a quality laptop charger, the Ravpower 65W GaN dual USB-C charger is on a hefty sale. This charger is small and portable, but it can charge a 15-inch MacBook or even charge a MacBook Air and a phone at the same time. It also features power delivery 3.0 so that charging happens as quick as a compatible device can receive those electrons. Ravpower is selling it directly with a $22 discount — just $18 when you use promo code DNS145 at checkout.

And now for something completely different. B&H Photo has $200 off the excellent Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Art lens in both L-Mount and E-Mount for today only, and Amazon is matching it. That brings the price of this lens down to $899, its lowest price ever.

If you’re a photography or video enthusiast using either of those full-frame systems, there are few mid-range zoom lenses out there that best this Sigma lens — and none of them come close to this price. I tested the Sigma 24-70mm personally earlier this year, and while it may have some shortcomings in the build quality department, it is an exceptional lens that can be a staple zoom for an enthusiast or even a pro.

Even more deals for you to check out