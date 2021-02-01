Verge readers can grab two years of PlayStation Plus for $56

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If your PlayStation Plus membership is about to expire or you want to extend the subscription for another two years, Eneba is offering an exclusive deal to The Verge readers. You can purchase two one-year PlayStation Plus subscriptions for only $56 when you enter the discount code VERGEFEB at checkout, while supplies last. This is a great deal — the usual price for one year of PlayStation Plus is $60, so purchasing two one-year subscriptions for less than the price of one is a real bargain. If you want just one year, you can buy it for $29. (No code needed.)

This works for both PS4 owners and early adopters of the PS5; the subscription is compatible with both consoles. So if you own a PS4 but are lucky enough to then get hold of a PS5, you do not have to double-dip on PlayStation Plus.

If you are planning to take advantage of this exclusive deal, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, these codes are region-locked, so you will need a US PlayStation Network account to redeem the membership. Secondly, the promotion is valid until all the keys are sold; I do not expect the deal to last very long, so don’t wait to buy. Lastly, this promotional code will only work if you have two PlayStation Plus one-year subscriptions in your cart (no more, no less).

This month is a great time to be a PlayStation Plus subscriber. Sony unveiled the February 2021 lineup of free games PlayStation Plus users can claim. And PS4 and PS5 owners with an active PlayStation Plus subscription will have a chance to redeem a free digital copy of Control Ultimate Edition beginning February 2nd.

Additionally, PS5 owners will have the option to redeem Destruction AllStars, a game originally slated as a launch title for Sony’s next-gen console, before Sony decided to first release it for free as part of its online subscription service. Free copies of digital games aside, PS5 owners with a PS Plus subscription also receive access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, a digital library of “generation-defining” first- and third-party games released on the PS4, such as Bloodborne, God of War, and Persona 5.