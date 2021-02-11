Bose’s best over-ear headphones are $150 off refurbished at eBay

eBay is hosting a President’s Day sale specifically on refurbished products. One of the best offers we’ve spotted is for Bose’s over-ear Noise Canceling 700 Headphones. These normally sell for $380, but you can get a certified refurbished pair for just $224 (before tax) by putting in the code PREZDAY20 at checkout. This is an exciting deal because each color is currently available, and Bose is the seller here, so it has handled the refurbishment process.
On the page, it says that each set of headphones is in “pristine, like-new condition” and that it’ll be “in new packaging with original and new accessories”. Also, if you live in the US, eBay automatically tacks on a two-year warranty through Allstate.
If you own an 11-inch iPad Pro or a fourth-generation iPad Air and want to grab a keyboard accessory for your tablet, Amazon and Walmart have discounted the price on Apple’s Magic Keyboard, bringing it down to its best-ever price of $199.
When it comes to getting in shape, you don’t need to spend a ton of money on expensive exercising equipment or even on a gym membership — just use (or buy) a Nintendo Switch and consider picking up Ring Fit Adventure. This is an exercising RPG game that includes a Ring-Con Pilates ring and a Leg Strap. Usually $80, you can get the game for $70 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.