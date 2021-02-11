Bose’s best over-ear headphones are $150 off refurbished at eBay

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

eBay is hosting a President’s Day sale specifically on refurbished products. One of the best offers we’ve spotted is for Bose’s over-ear Noise Canceling 700 Headphones. These normally sell for $380, but you can get a certified refurbished pair for just $224 (before tax) by putting in the code PREZDAY20 at checkout. This is an exciting deal because each color is currently available, and Bose is the seller here, so it has handled the refurbishment process.

On the page, it says that each set of headphones is in “pristine, like-new condition” and that it’ll be “in new packaging with original and new accessories”. Also, if you live in the US, eBay automatically tacks on a two-year warranty through Allstate.

Bose Noise Canceling 700 Headphones (Certified Refurbished) $224

$380

42% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Bose’s flagship over-the-ear headphones allow you to connect two devices simultaneously and have a more modern design compared to other Bose headphones. You can grab a pair of Certified Refurbished ones $224 (before tax) with code PREZDAY20 entered at checkout. $224 at eBay

If you own an 11-inch iPad Pro or a fourth-generation iPad Air and want to grab a keyboard accessory for your tablet, Amazon and Walmart have discounted the price on Apple’s Magic Keyboard, bringing it down to its best-ever price of $199.

Apple Magic Keyboard $199

$300

34% off Prices taken at time of publishing. This version of Apple’s Magic Keyboard can fit the iPad Pro (11-inch) or the new iPad Air that charges via USB-C. It provides a set of backlit keys and a trackpad so you can be more productive or perhaps horse around with more efficiency. $199 at Amazon

$199 at Walmart

When it comes to getting in shape, you don’t need to spend a ton of money on expensive exercising equipment or even on a gym membership — just use (or buy) a Nintendo Switch and consider picking up Ring Fit Adventure. This is an exercising RPG game that includes a Ring-Con Pilates ring and a Leg Strap. Usually $80, you can get the game for $70 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.