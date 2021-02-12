Snag a set of Beats Flex at Amazon for $40, the lowest price yet

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The Beats Flex wireless earbuds are $10 off at Amazon in the black or neon green colorways. This might not sound like a big price cut, but this is a fifth off the total cost since they’re normally $50. You can read up on everything that makes them a solid purchase with Chris Welch’s review, but the notable highlight is that they’re just as good to use with Android phones as they are with iPhones.

This is the first set of Beats headphones with a USB-C charging port, and the Android app makes for easy configuration. If you have an iPhone, these have Apple’s W1 wireless chip to make them easy to pair to your phone, Apple Watch, or iPad. For the low cost, the sound quality is better than I expected, and they ship with a few different-sized silicone tips to help you find a better fit.

Apple’s fourth-generation iPad Air was released last year, and despite a higher price tag compared to its predecessor, The Verge’s Dieter Bohn thinks this Apple tablet is the best for most people. If you’re looking to pick up this midrange iPad, Amazon is currently selling the 64GB model with Wi-Fi only for $540.

This is the lowest price we have seen on this iPad Air model to date. If you want a bit more storage, the 256GB storage configuration with Wi-Fi is back down to its best-ever price of $699 at Amazon if you buy this model in green, rose gold, or sky blue.

Dell’s eBay store is selling a new, high-end, rose gold-colored configuration of the 2020 XPS 13 at a steep discount (via Slickdeals). Normally $1,700, it costs $1,000 to get the model with a 4K touchscreen, Intel’s Core i7-10710U processor, a fast 512GB NVMe SSD, and 16GB of RAM. It also has two Thunderbolt 3 ports. Check out my colleague Monica Chin’s review here.

Sony is hosting several “Big in Japan”-themed discounts on digital game downloads on the PlayStation Store, but the deal that sticks out is on 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim from Vanillaware. It’s only $30, down from its usual $60 price. It’s a PS4-exclusive title (compatible on PS5, of course), and The Verge’s games editor Andrew Webster says playing it is like binge-watching an amazing, ambitious sci-fi drama. I guess I’m picking this one up today.