A few of the best deals for the holiday weekend

You wouldn’t know it from looking at The Verge’s deals coverage this week, but we’ve been getting so many pitches for deals that are on because of Valentine’s Day on Sunday, February 14th, and Presidents’ Day, which is happening the following day in the US. We haven’t featured any of them because, truthfully, better deals have popped up. But below, you’ll find a mix of the holiday-themed deals you actually need to know about, along with some favorite discounts of the week that are still happening.

Bose’s refurbished headphones are $150 off until today at 10:55AM ET

At eBay, you can save 20 percent on refurbished tech by using the code PREZDAY20 at checkout. I invite you to try it out on anything that strikes your fancy, but I think one of the best ways to utilize the one-time-use coupon is on Bose’s refurbished Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, its latest (and greatest) set of over-ear noise-canceling cans. These usually cost $379 new, but they’re $224 before tax with the offer code applied.

Seeing “refurbished” might spook some people, and I get it. But you shouldn’t worry as much with these. On the page, it says that each set of headphones is in “pristine, like-new condition” and that it’ll be “in new packaging with original and new accessories.” Also, if you live in the US, eBay automatically tacks on a two-year warranty through Allstate.

Bose Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones (Certified Refurbished) $224

$380

42% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Bose’s flagship over-the-ear headphones allow you to connect two devices simultaneously and have a more modern design compared to other Bose headphones. You can grab a pair of Certified Refurbished ones for $224 (before tax) with code PREZDAY20 entered at checkout. $224 at eBay

Beats Flex neckbuds with USB-C charging start at just $40

If those Bose headphones are a little too pricey, the Beats Flex wireless neckbuds are $40 at Amazon in either the black or neon green colorway. They’re normally $50, so it’s not a huge price cut, though it amounts to a 20-percent discount. These are the first Beats that are just as easy to recommend for people using Android phones as they are for iPhone users. That’s because they charge via USB-C, and they also have a companion app on Android. On iPhone, they can easily and quickly pair with their Apple W1 wireless chip, letting them also switch between compatible Apple devices that have previously been paired.

Beats Flex $40

$50

20% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Beats Flex neckband wireless earbuds are a great choice regardless of what phone you use. $40 at Amazon

$50 at Apple

Get the OnePlus 8, then save 50 percent on a second phone

OnePlus is hosting a Presidents’ Day deal that lets you save when you buy two OnePlus 8 phones, which is helpful if you’re buying for a family. The glacial green-colored phone costs $599, and if you add a second one to your cart, you’ll automatically get 50 percent off it, totaling $898 for both. This deal will go on until Wednesday, February 17th, or until supplies last.

OnePlus 8 (two units) $898

$1,398

36% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The OnePlus 8 features a 90Hz display, the Snapdragon 865 processor, and starts with 8GB of RAM. OnePlus is offering a deal where if you buy two units today, your total cost will be $898. $898 at OnePlus