PC gaming is an expensive hobby, so I wouldn’t blame you if you’re trying to save some money here and there. To that end, if you’re looking for a QHD gaming monitor that’s affordable and loaded with features, Acer’s Nitro XV272U might have your name on it. It costs $300 at Amazon right now, which is the cheapest you’ll find it online. This isn’t the first time it has seen this discount, but I always want to tell people about it when it resurfaces.

I actually purchased this monitor the last time it was on sale because it met all of my requirements at a fraction of the price I expected to pay. It’s a 27-inch IPS panel in 1440p resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. I’ve seen a lot of other monitors on the market with these specs for around $400–500, but it was a delight to find all of this for $300.

This gaming monitor features a 27-inch IPS screen in 1440p resolution. It has a 144Hz refresh rate with 1ms response time, along with G-sync compatibility. In terms of ports, it features a DisplayPort, two HDMI ports, and four USB passthrough ports.

After using it for over a month, I can say it was easily worth the money. All monitors are different, though, and I think Acer’s color calibration isn’t stellar out of the box. But after some toggling with settings, it’s looking nice next to my 27-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor, which I also got on sale. Bargain shopping!