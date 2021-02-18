Boost your Nintendo Switch’s storage with this $70 512GB microSD card

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

It’s a good thing that Nintendo’s Switch supports microSD because prices for the expandable storage format just keep getting better. Today, for instance, you can buy PNY’s 512GB microSD card at Amazon for just $70. It’s a Deal of the Day, so this price will expire later tonight. Previously, it was rare to find this amount of storage for less than $100, and with each Switch game being between 5-15GB in size, this will serve you a long time.

PNY microSD card $70

$90

23% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Slot this microSD card into your Nintendo Switch, or a compatible laptop or phone, and you’ll boost the amount of storage available to save downloads. $70 at Amazon (512GB)

Also at Amazon, you’ll find the lowest price yet offered on Apple’s most recent Mac mini with the M1 processor. It’s the base model with 256GB of storage, which is admittedly not much, but you’ll pay $600 at checkout instead of $670. This price drop beats all other retailers, but the catch is that Amazon says people who buy one right now at this price won’t get one until late March 2021.

I mentioned recently that Google’s Nest Audio smart speaker is $20 off its usual $100 price. If you’re in the market for two of them, you can save a little more than that per speaker ($25 off) at Adorama. Add this two-pack of speakers to your cart, then insert the coupon code 50OFF199 to get both for $150 altogether.