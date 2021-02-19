Apple’s Magic Keyboard is still $100 off at several retailers

With the right keyboard accessory, you can transform your iPad into a laptop. Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro and fourth-generation iPad Air can add a laptop-like experience to either tablet. It includes a set of backlit keys and a trackpad.
At $300, the Magic Keyboard accessory is not cheap, but you can sometimes find it at a much lower price. It is currently going for $199 at Amazon and Walmart.
If you’re in the market for a new TV for your home, Best Buy has an incredible deal: you can buy Hisense’s 75-inch 4K LED TV (model H6510G) for only $600, which is $400 off its usual price of $1,000. The model includes Android TV software built in, four HDMI ports, plus a panel that supports Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and HLG.
Over at Walmart, you can grab a new pair of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds for $49 in white. Despite the product being almost three years old, at $49 this is a good alternative for people looking for a decent pair of wireless earbuds without shelling out too much cash. As pointed out in our review, the Galaxy Buds feature a six-hour battery life, a comfortable design, and include better sound isolation compared to Apple’s standard AirPods. The Galaxy Buds also include a company case that supports wireless charging.