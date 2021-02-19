Apple’s Magic Keyboard is still $100 off at several retailers

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

With the right keyboard accessory, you can transform your iPad into a laptop. Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro and fourth-generation iPad Air can add a laptop-like experience to either tablet. It includes a set of backlit keys and a trackpad.

At $300, the Magic Keyboard accessory is not cheap, but you can sometimes find it at a much lower price. It is currently going for $199 at Amazon and Walmart.

If you’re in the market for a new TV for your home, Best Buy has an incredible deal: you can buy Hisense’s 75-inch 4K LED TV (model H6510G) for only $600, which is $400 off its usual price of $1,000. The model includes Android TV software built in, four HDMI ports, plus a panel that supports Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and HLG.

Over at Walmart, you can grab a new pair of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds for $49 in white. Despite the product being almost three years old, at $49 this is a good alternative for people looking for a decent pair of wireless earbuds without shelling out too much cash. As pointed out in our review, the Galaxy Buds feature a six-hour battery life, a comfortable design, and include better sound isolation compared to Apple’s standard AirPods. The Galaxy Buds also include a company case that supports wireless charging.

