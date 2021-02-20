Here are the best deals of the week

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

This is the first time in recent memory where several deals we’ve written about through the week are still available. It’s always great when readers have an extended window of time to snag a deal. So, below you’ll find a few of our favorite picks from the week, along with one new exclusive deal for Verge readers. I won’t keep you in suspense, it’s on the Pixel 5. We worked with a partner to secure some refurbished units that are in great condition.

Snag a refurbished Google Pixel 5 for under $600

The lowest price for a like-new refurbished Pixel 5 on Amazon is $610, but you can save more with this reader-exclusive deal from Daily Steals. It’s offering Verge readers a few options, actually. You can get either the unlocked or Verizon-locked phones in black or sage green (shown above). These units ship with a 90-day warranty and are in “Grade A” refurbished condition and may have minor scratches. They’ll ship with an aftermarket charger and cord.

One thing to note, if you’re wondering which to get: Verizon’s policy says it locks phones for 60 days after they’re purchased as new, then they automatically unlock. So, there’s a very high likelihood that the lock is no longer in effect on these refurbs, which would let you use the phone with any carrier. Daily Steals couldn’t confirm what their status is. But it’ll either arrived unlocked, or at worst, you’ll need to wait 60 days post-purchase. If you’re not happy with that solution, you can return the phone.

A few more good deals

Razer Huntsman Mini $100

$120

17% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Razer’s Huntsman Mini is the company’s debut 60 percent compact keyboard. It has punchy optical switches, each lit with Chroma RGB, and the keyboard connects to your PC with the included USB-C cable. $100 at Amazon

$100 at Best Buy

Apple Mac mini with M1 $600

$699

15% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Apple’s most affordable Mac desktop computer is now powered by Apple’s custom M1 chip. Get one at Amazon for $70 cheaper than the competition. Though, the wait time to get your order is now set for early April. $600 at Amazon

$669 at B&H Photo

Acer Nitro XV272U $300

$380

22% off Prices taken at time of publishing. This gaming monitor features a 27-inch IPS screen in 1440p resolution. It has a 144Hz refresh rate with 1ms response time, along with G-sync compatibility. In terms of ports, it features a DisplayPort, two HDMI ports, and four USB passthrough ports. In short, it’s a stellar value. $300 at Amazon