Here are the best deals of the week

This is the first time in recent memory where several deals we’ve written about through the week are still available. It’s always great when readers have an extended window of time to snag a deal. So, below you’ll find a few of our favorite picks from the week, along with one new exclusive deal for Verge readers. I won’t keep you in suspense, it’s on the Pixel 5. We worked with a partner to secure some refurbished units that are in great condition.
Snag a refurbished Google Pixel 5 for under $600
The lowest price for a like-new refurbished Pixel 5 on Amazon is $610, but you can save more with this reader-exclusive deal from Daily Steals. It’s offering Verge readers a few options, actually. You can get either the unlocked or Verizon-locked phones in black or sage green (shown above). These units ship with a 90-day warranty and are in “Grade A” refurbished condition and may have minor scratches. They’ll ship with an aftermarket charger and cord.
One thing to note, if you’re wondering which to get: Verizon’s policy says it locks phones for 60 days after they’re purchased as new, then they automatically unlock. So, there’s a very high likelihood that the lock is no longer in effect on these refurbs, which would let you use the phone with any carrier. Daily Steals couldn’t confirm what their status is. But it’ll either arrived unlocked, or at worst, you’ll need to wait 60 days post-purchase. If you’re not happy with that solution, you can return the phone.
- Get the Verizon-locked version in either color for $580 if you use the offer code VERGEPXL5 at checkout.
- Get the unlocked version in either color for $610 by using the same VERGEPXL5 code.