Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 Plus is already $200 off

Samsung released its Galaxy S21 phones in late January, and it isn’t taking long for its original price to plummet. The Galaxy S21 Plus with a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen and 128GB of storage that originally sold for $1,000 is now $800 at Amazon, which is the steepest price cut yet. Making this deal even better is the extra $100 in savings Amazon is offering on the Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds (knocking them down to $100) when you purchase them together. To take advantage of that bundle offer, highlight the orange “Extra Savings” box on the product page, then hit “Add both to cart.” Currently, the black, silver, and violet colors are available with this deal.

The smaller Galaxy S21 is $100 off its usual price, making it $700 (with the same Galaxy Buds Pro offer). We’ve seen this deal before: it’s the Galaxy S21 Plus that really sticks out in terms of the discount.

The Super Mario 3D All-Stars compilation of games for the Nintendo Switch (containing Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy) will no longer be available digitally through the eShop as of March 31st, 2021. Suffice it to say, it’ll likely be tougher to find a physical copy, too — at least at retail cost. Amazon is selling it for $50 right now, which is $10 less than it usually costs.

17% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Following up Nintendo’s Super Mario All-Stars release on SNES, the company released this compilation of landmark 3D titles, including Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. $50 at Amazon

Jabra’s Elite 85t noise-canceling, wireless earbuds are $50 off at Best Buy and Amazon. Normally $230, they’re $180. This is Jabra’s most premium truly wireless earbud option, and they’re more different from the company’s other earbuds than they might appear. They’re built to be “semi-open” to help eliminate, as my colleague Chris Welch’s review puts it, “the plugged-up ear feeling of older sets.” He says these don’t have resounding bass, but they’re comfortable and noise cancellation is solid. Another big selling point is multipoint Bluetooth connections, allowing you to connect to multiple devices simultaneously.

22% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Jabra’s latest wireless earbuds, the Elite 85t, have noise cancellation and a semi-open design, letting them breathe a bit more than the company’s other models. One of their most impressive features is the ability to handle multiple Bluetooth connections simultaneously. $180 at Best Buy

