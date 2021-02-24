Beats Solo Pro noise-canceling headphones are available for the lowest price ever

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Woot is offering the best sale price we’ve seen yet on the Beats Solo Pro noise-canceling headphones. Normally $300, the light blue and dark blue color options are $150 new. These headphones come with a one-year manufacturer warranty directly through Apple. The lowest price we’ve seen previously is around the $170 mark, depending on the color you’re interested in. The Solo Pro headphones are compatible with Android and iOS, but they shine brighter on iPhone, since they have the H1 wireless chip and “Hey Siri” hands-free controls. The downside for Android owners used to USB-C is that they recharge through a Lightning connector.

If you’re looking to cover all of your audio needs, Ultimate Ears’ huge Hyperboom Bluetooth speaker is $59 off at Amazon, costing $341. I reviewed it last summer, and it was a joy to be able to blast music loudly, indoors or outdoors, rain or shine. It’s big, like a bit bigger than the Xbox Series X that it’s similar is shape to, and it’s heavy, too. In addition to being able to play music from multiple Bluetooth sources at once, you can charge a phone from it and even use it as a stand-in home theater speaker with its digital optical audio port.

February 24th is Twin Peaks day, celebrating the day that FBI agent Dale Cooper (played by Kyle MacLachlan) ventured into the fictional town of Twin Peaks in the Pacific Northwest for the first time. I was hoping to be overwhelmed with deals on various Blu-ray collections, but there aren’t many. This one loops in Blu-ray discs of the original series and the newer series for $56. If you still buy physical media and are a fan of iconic, weird TV that has inspired the likes of Remedy’s Control and Alan Wake games, among many other things, these are good to have.

