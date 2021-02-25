Get an Oculus Quest 2 at Newegg and score a gift card for up to $20

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The Oculus Quest 2 standalone VR headset has been tough to find throughout the pandemic. Several retailers now have it back in stock, but only at Newegg can you snag one and get a complimentary gift card with your purchase. The headset with 64GB of storage costs $299 and includes a $10 Newegg gift card, while the 256GB model is $399 and comes with a $20 gift card. If you’ve considered getting a headset, you might as well buy it from a place that’ll give you a freebie.

In addition to the headset, Newegg is including gift cards with other accessories made for the Oculus Quest 2. The zip-up carrying case for the headset is $50 and includes a $5 gift card. The Elite strap that dramatically improves the Quest 2’s fit and comfort is also $50 and comes with a $5 gift card. As a Quest 2 owner myself, I highly recommend both accessories. Once you get your kit, you can follow my how-to on streaming VR games like Half-Life: Alyx to your headset wirelessly.

Razer’s first compact 60 percent gaming keyboard, the Huntsman Mini, is $100 at Amazon and Best Buy, which is $20 off its usual price. Both are offering the black-colored model with clicky optical switches. Unfortunately, this deal doesn’t apply to the Razer’s mercury white colorway. You can read more about the keyboard’s features right here.

In case you’re hunting for a feature-packed 1440p gaming monitor that doesn’t cost a fortune, Acer’s XV272U is $300 at Amazon and B&H Photo. I wrote about this deal last week, so it’s not new, but it’s worth telling you about again in case your search for PC components is still ongoing. This model has a 27-inch QHD IPS panel with G-Sync compatibility and a 144Hz refresh rate, so it ticks a lot of boxes for the price.

