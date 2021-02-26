The Final Fantasy VII Remake with a free PS5 upgrade is $30

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Yesterday, Square Enix announced that it plans to release an enhanced version of Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS5, and there is a free next-gen upgrade available if you own the game digitally or physically. You can purchase a physical copy of the game right now for $30 at Amazon. Note that if you plan to take advantage of this deal, you will need to own a PS5 with a disc drive to claim your free PS5 copy.

Although the game will be free on PlayStation Plus beginning March 2nd, Sony confirmed that the PS Plus version will not be eligible to receive a free upgrade. So, you’ll either need to buy the next-gen version, which starts at $70, or buy the PS4 version, the latter of which I think is the better deal.

Final Fantasy VII Remake $30

$60

50% off Prices taken at time of publishing. A modern retelling of the 1997 PlayStation classic. This game is the first of a yet unknown number of episodic installments retelling the story of Final Fantasy VII. $30 at Amazon

While on the topic of next-gen, if you are in the market for a new TV that takes advantage of next-gen, LG’s CX OLED line is one of the best options at the moment. Right now, the 65-inch model is on sale at a couple of places, most notably Newegg, where you can buy it for $1,997 and also receive a free $200 Newegg gift card. The TV is also on sale at Amazon for $1,950 (when you apply a coupon), but it does not come with a $200 gift card.

Last November, AMD released its new line of desktop CPUs. The Ryzen 5000 line includes the first chips from the company that carry its next-gen Zen 3 architecture. Like most highly anticipated gadgets released at the tail end of 2020, these processors at first were a bit difficult to find. But, if you are looking to buy the midrange $449 Ryzen 7 5800X, it’s available now at Antonline, B&H Photo, and Best Buy.

Lastly, Amazon is currently running a promotion where you can save $40 when you purchase two eligible Surface accessories. Some items eligible for the promotion include the Surface Pen and the Surface Arc mouse, a nice pairing if you’re picking up a new Surface device at the same time.