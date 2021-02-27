Here are this week’s best gadget deals all in one place

This week’s batch of deals runs the gamut of gadgets and games. Whether you’re a music fan who’s looking to outfit their tech repertoire with new headphones or a big, powerful Bluetooth speaker, or a gamer, this roundup is for you. There still aren’t any deals on hard-to-find graphics cards, but the good news is at least AMD’s powerful Zen 3 processors are in stock right now (but perhaps not for long).
If you aren’t finding what you’re looking for in today’s roundup, keep a lock on our Verge Deals coverage throughout the week and follow us on Twitter for the moment-to-moment deal alerts.
Get the best-ever price on Beats Solo Pro on-ear headphones
Beats Solo Pro noise-canceling headphones are still available for $150 through Woot. You can get either the dark blue or light blue colors. Since they’re new, the one-year manufacturer warranty is directly through Apple.
Ultimate Ears Hyperboom brings the noise, and it’s $59 off
Ultimate Ears makes good Bluetooth speakers. Its latest model is its biggest yet: the Hyperboom. It’s waterproof and portable with its built-in strap. You can connect up to two Bluetooth devices to it, and its digital optical port means it can serve as a home theater system in a pinch. This is a pricey speaker, but it’s a versatile device.
Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS4 / PS5 is half off its usual price
Sony announced Friday that Final Fantasy VII Remake will be available as a free download for PS Plus members in June. This seems like perfect news, given Square Enix just revealed that the PS4 version can be upgraded to the PS5 version for no extra cost later in June 2021. But, there’s a catch: this complimentary version can’t receive the free upgrade. Only by purchasing the game on disc or through the PS Store digitally can you earn the upgrade when you move to PS5. (Confusing, no?) In that case, this $30 deal for the disc-based version is a good price.
AMD’s high-end Zen 3 processor is back in stock
If you’ve been a-swingin’ and a-missin’ on every opportunity to get some new PC components, including a processor, check this out. Several retailers have AMD’s latest Ryzen 7 5800X eight-core processor. It’s based on Zen 3 architecture, and it’s about as next-gen as processors come at the moment.