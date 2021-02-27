Here are this week’s best gadget deals all in one place

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

This week’s batch of deals runs the gamut of gadgets and games. Whether you’re a music fan who’s looking to outfit their tech repertoire with new headphones or a big, powerful Bluetooth speaker, or a gamer, this roundup is for you. There still aren’t any deals on hard-to-find graphics cards, but the good news is at least AMD’s powerful Zen 3 processors are in stock right now (but perhaps not for long).



Get the best-ever price on Beats Solo Pro on-ear headphones

Beats Solo Pro noise-canceling headphones are still available for $150 through Woot. You can get either the dark blue or light blue colors. Since they’re new, the one-year manufacturer warranty is directly through Apple.

Beats Solo Pro $150

$300

50% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Our top pick for best on-ear noise-canceling headphones. The Beats Solo Pro are ideal if you need a durable pair of headphones while you work out. $150 at Woot

Ultimate Ears Hyperboom brings the noise, and it’s $59 off

Ultimate Ears makes good Bluetooth speakers. Its latest model is its biggest yet: the Hyperboom. It’s waterproof and portable with its built-in strap. You can connect up to two Bluetooth devices to it, and its digital optical port means it can serve as a home theater system in a pinch. This is a pricey speaker, but it’s a versatile device.

Ultimate Ears Hyperboom $341

$400

15% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Ultimate Ears’ biggest portable speaker is the Hyperboom. It has IPX4 protection along with a generous amount of ports and connectivity options. It has long battery life, and audio performance is fantastic. $341 at Amazon

Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS4 / PS5 is half off its usual price

Sony announced Friday that Final Fantasy VII Remake will be available as a free download for PS Plus members in June. This seems like perfect news, given Square Enix just revealed that the PS4 version can be upgraded to the PS5 version for no extra cost later in June 2021. But, there’s a catch: this complimentary version can’t receive the free upgrade. Only by purchasing the game on disc or through the PS Store digitally can you earn the upgrade when you move to PS5. (Confusing, no?) In that case, this $30 deal for the disc-based version is a good price.

Final Fantasy VII Remake $30

$60

50% off Prices taken at time of publishing. A modern retelling of the 1997 PlayStation classic. This game is the first of a yet-unknown number of episodic installments retelling the story of Final Fantasy VII. $30 at Amazon

AMD’s high-end Zen 3 processor is back in stock

If you’ve been a-swingin’ and a-missin’ on every opportunity to get some new PC components, including a processor, check this out. Several retailers have AMD’s latest Ryzen 7 5800X eight-core processor. It’s based on Zen 3 architecture, and it’s about as next-gen as processors come at the moment.