Logitech’s Brio, the holy grail of webcams, is $40 off right now

Not long ago, Logitech’s Brio webcam (along with almost any other kind of webcam made by reputable companies) was impossible to find. We’re now at the point where you can get $40 off this 4K model through Lenovo, knocking it down to $160 instead of $200. It’s still a big investment, but if you stream or just want to look your best in a meeting, this is one of the best choices out there to suit those needs.

Lenovo is currently the only site hosting this deal, so it may not last for long.

Logitech Brio $160

$200

20% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Logitech’s 4K HDR webcam, called Brio, is a high-end option made for people who want to look their best on a video call or stream. It supports Windows Hello, as well as 5x zoom, and 60 frames per second recording in 1080p. $160 at Lenovo

$191 at Amazon

Xbox Series X / S owners can get $10 off one of Seagate’s 1TB NVMe expansion cards at Newegg. Normally $220, it’s $210 if you use the offer code EMCESEU56 at checkout. This device is useful for storing games that are made expressly for the new Xbox consoles, as it’s just as fast as the SSD that’s inside of each system. Note that using the code will require you to subscribe to Newegg’s deals newsletter, if you don’t already.

If you can’t get enough TV deals, Best Buy is offering its great discount on Hisense’s massive 85-inch 4K HDR TV again. Instead of its original $1,700 asking price, it’s down to $1,000. This model ships with Android TV software built in, enabling you to watch most streaming services from the TV itself without the need for extra hardware, like a streaming device.

Hisense 85-inch H6510G Series 4K Android TV $1,000

$1,700

42% off Prices taken at time of publishing. This massive set from Hisense offers 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, and runs Google’s Android TV software, ensuring that you’ll have all the streaming apps you need right out of the box. It also comes with a voice remote for Google Assistant searches and shortcut buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other services. $1,000 at Best Buy