The M1-powered MacBook Pro is down to its lowest price yet

Apple’s MacBook Pro with the new M1 processor is one of the best-performing laptops on the market in its price range. If you are interested in picking up the latest Apple laptop for a discount, Amazon, B&H Photo, and Best Buy are selling the base model, which includes 256GB of SSD storage, for $1,199, knocking $100 off its usual retail price of $1,299.
This is the lowest price we have seen this configuration going for, beating its previous best-ever price by $20.
Elgato’s Cam Link 4K, which launched in 2018, allows you to transform your DSLR or action camera into a 4K webcam. At $130, it does not come cheap, and rarely do we see this product go on sale. But currently, Amazon has the device for $107. If you want to pick one up at Best Buy, you can grab it for $109.
The Lenovo Chromebook Duet was our pick for the best-budgeted Chromebook last year. At its usual price of $299, it’s not a bad option for people who need a device for on-the-go work. But if you are looking to save even more money, Best Buy has knocked $50 off the device, bringing it down to just $249.
Dell is getting a head start on its President’s Day savings. If you are in the market for a new gaming monitor, the company has a 32-inch HDR curved gaming monitor (model S3220DFF) on sale for just $360. Usually, this model costs $610, and it includes refresh rates up to 165Hz and supports AMD Radeon FreeSync.