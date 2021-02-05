The M1-powered MacBook Pro is down to its lowest price yet

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Apple’s MacBook Pro with the new M1 processor is one of the best-performing laptops on the market in its price range. If you are interested in picking up the latest Apple laptop for a discount, Amazon, B&H Photo, and Best Buy are selling the base model, which includes 256GB of SSD storage, for $1,199, knocking $100 off its usual retail price of $1,299.

This is the lowest price we have seen this configuration going for, beating its previous best-ever price by $20.

Elgato’s Cam Link 4K, which launched in 2018, allows you to transform your DSLR or action camera into a 4K webcam. At $130, it does not come cheap, and rarely do we see this product go on sale. But currently, Amazon has the device for $107. If you want to pick one up at Best Buy, you can grab it for $109.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet was our pick for the best-budgeted Chromebook last year. At its usual price of $299, it’s not a bad option for people who need a device for on-the-go work. But if you are looking to save even more money, Best Buy has knocked $50 off the device, bringing it down to just $249.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet $249

$299

17% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Chromebook Duet boasts long battery life and has a 16:10 aspect ratio display to fit more content on the screen at once. The Duet can be used as a tablet or a laptop. On the downside, it has just one USB-C port and no 3.5mm headphone jack. $249 at Best Buy

Dell is getting a head start on its President’s Day savings. If you are in the market for a new gaming monitor, the company has a 32-inch HDR curved gaming monitor (model S3220DFF) on sale for just $360. Usually, this model costs $610, and it includes refresh rates up to 165Hz and supports AMD Radeon FreeSync.