Here are a few of this week’s best deals

How has the first week of February been for you? Good, I hope. We’re keeping it simple with the weekend deals post by providing a variety of the best discounts we’ve seen this week. Whether you just got a PS5 and want an affordable way to get a PS Plus membership, your home is in desperate need of better Wi-Fi coverage and speed, or you need an affordable Sonos speaker, you might find something you want below.

Save big on a PS Plus membership

This deal has been very popular with readers, and it’s easy to see why. A one-year subscription to PS Plus, Sony’s online service that allows multiplayer and complimentary titles each month, usually costs $60. But digital key seller Eneba is offering it to Verge readers for $28 when they put in offer code VERGE28.

Sweetening the value, you can get two years of service (it’ll arrive in the form of two unique codes that you input in the PS Store) for just $56 when you use the offer code VERGEFEB at checkout.

With PS Plus this month, you can get Destruction AllStars and Control Ultimate Edition on PS5 as complimentary perks.

Eero’s latest mesh Wi-Fi routers are discounted

Whether you’re looking to get a single Wi-Fi router or get set up with a variety bundle that’ll cast a wider blanket of Wi-Fi coverage over your house, there are some good deals happening on Amazon’s Eero products.

If you want a whole-home solution, Eero’s 6 router (supporting Wi-Fi 6) comes bundled with two Eero 6 extenders for $223 (usually $279). But if you want to get started with a single Eero 6 router, it’s just $103 (down from $129). (Note that the Eero 6 router has two Ethernet ports, while the extenders are wireless only.)

Snag a refurbished Sonos Play:1 for $99

Sonos is selling refurbished Play:1 Wi-Fi speakers for $99 at its site. This is a solid investment if you want something affordable to build out your collection of Sonos speakers. It’s a little long in the tooth, having originally released in 2013, but it’s still supported by Sonos’ S2 platform and mobile app. These speakers should look and operate as new, and they come with a one-year warranty through Sonos.

