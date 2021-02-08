Buy two games or movies at Amazon or Target, get one free

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Amazon and Target are hosting “buy two, get one free” promotions on video games, movies, and more. If you’re interested in getting more for your money, especially when it comes to buying games, these are good opportunities to do that. You won’t find all of the latest titles looped in at either store, but games like Cyberpunk 2077, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, and NBA 2K21 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X are among them.

If you’re interested in movies, Amazon’s promotion includes some pricey collections that you can save on, like The Hobbit Trilogy and Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection, both on 4K UHD Blu-ray, and more. Here’s a quick link that’ll take you to Target’s discounted movies.

In keeping with our habit of telling you whenever and wherever Apple’s AirPods Pro see a noteworthy discount, they’re $190 at Amazon right now. (Actually, they’re listed at $200, but $10 will be knocked off when you add them to your cart.) These were originally priced at $249, but most retailers carry them for around $210 or less. This is a great price, but what’s less good is they’re currently set to come back in stock on March 7th. Amazon says the soonest they’ll arrive is February 24th. Who knows, maybe they’ll arrive earlier?

If you have a PS5 that’s equipped with a disc drive, you can get Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for the cheapest price we’ve seen it sell for at Amazon and Best Buy. Usually $60, it’s $30, making this next-gen version more affordable than the PS4 version.