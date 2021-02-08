You can save up to $200 on new unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 phones

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Samsung’s new line of Galaxy S21 smartphones launched less than two weeks ago, but Amazon, B&H Photo, and Best Buy have already marked down the phones to their lowest prices to date, with up to $200 in savings.

If the Galaxy S21 is the phone you’re looking for, you can grab an unlocked model with 128GB of storage for only $700 or a 256GB model for $750. It includes a 6.2-inch 1080p screen with refresh rates of up to 120Hz and is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. My colleague, Dieter Bohn, praised the Galaxy S21 in his review for having a fast processor, nice screen, and good battery life.

The S21 Plus normally starts at $1,000, but you can grab an unlocked model with 128GB of storage for $800 or a 256GB model for $850. It includes a 6.7-inch 1080p screen with adaptive refresh rates of up to 120Hz. The Galaxy S21 Plus also includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens on the back, in addition to a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. As my colleague Chaim Gartenberg points out in his hands-on, the S21 Plus no longer has a depth sensor.

Lastly, Samsung’s flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, is on sale starting at $1,000 if you want an unlocked 128GB model, $1,050 if you want 256GB of storage, and $1,180 if you want the highest storage configuration available for this phone, which is 512GB.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the only phone in the S21 line to include support for Samsung’s stylus, the S Pen, a first for the S-line of smartphones. The S21 Ultra also includes a 108-megapixel sensor. In his review, Dieter praised the S21 Ultra’s battery life and camera system.