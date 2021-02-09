Zendure’s 100W power bank is down to its lowest price yet

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Zendure’s SuperTank power bank is $100 at Wellbots today, which is the lowest price we’ve seen that doesn’t require a coupon code. It will ship for free and is a tax-free purchase for people who live outside of New York state, as well. This battery’s best feature is that it can recharge devices requiring up to 100W (this includes the 16-inch MacBook Pro, among other powerful machines) at the same speedy pace that their factory chargers can deliver, yet it’s smaller and more portable.

It contains a 27,000mAh 99.9Wh battery (the maximum you’re allowed to legally bring onto a commercial flight, according to the Federal Aviation Administration), and it hosts two USB-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, and a display to see the remaining battery capacity.

I spent time with this model in 2019, comparing it to a few others on the market that can also provide lots of watts to recharge power-hungry devices. The SuperTank is the most compact, user-friendly model out the bunch, and it’s still one of the best around today. Zendure more recently came out with the $250 SuperTank Pro, which has the same capacity and wattage but with more fast-charging USB-C ports and a detailed OLED screen.

Each SuperTank includes a USB-C to USB-C cable, but if you have an iPad or iPhone, I suggest picking up Zendure’s high-quality braided cable that’s USB-C to Lightning. It’s $10 at Amazon.

Zendure SuperTank $100

$180

This little suitcase-looking device is the SuperTank, a 27,000mAh power bank that supports up to 100W recharge speeds through its USB-C PD port. It features four ports in total and an LED to show remaining battery life. $100 at Wellbots

Of course, Zendure also makes a device that can help the SuperTank recharge as quickly as it puts out juice (recharging such a big battery with a standard 18W or so phone charger takes forever). That’s called the SuperPort, and it plugs into the wall, acting like a USB power hub. It features a USB-C port capable of 100W PD to recharge the SuperTank (or anything else that you have that needs a lot of power), an 18W PD USB-C port, and another two 18W USB Type-A ports. Usually $100 at Amazon, it’s $80. Just click below the price on the product page to clip the $20 off coupon.

Since yesterday, several retailers have begun taking up to $200 off Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 phones. Those came out just a few weeks ago, and while it seems surprising to see a price drop so quickly, this is typical of Samsung phones. If you didn’t place a preorder but are still interested in getting one unlocked for $100 off the S21, or $200 off either the S21 Plus or S21 Ultra, check out the links below.