Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 phones are up to $500 off today at Woot

Plus, grab a 14TB external USB 3.0 hard drive for only $220

By Taylor Lyles

Woot has discounted Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 line today, with up to $500 in savings available depending on which phone you buy. You can buy the Galaxy Note 20, which comes in mystic green and features 8GB of RAM and a 6.7-inch 1080p LCD screen for only $600. Alternatively, you can get the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $200 more, which comes in mystic bronze and features 12GB of RAM and a 6.9-inch 1440p OLED screen.

These prices are for the unlocked versions, and both include 128GB of storage; however, only the Note 20 Ultra features a microSD slot, allowing you to expand your storage if you choose.

Best Buy has discounted Western Digital’s 14TB 3.0 external hard drive. You can get it for only $220; that’s $90 off its usual $310 price tag. Although we have seen this particular configuration go down to under $200, this is still a good deal considering all the space you’re getting.

Western Digital’s 14TB Elements external desktop hard drive connects via USB but still requires a power cable to function (included with the purchase) and features speedy desktop storage transfers with rates up to 5GB per second in USB 3.0 mode. Additionally, this product uses the same drives as Western Digital Red NAS, meaning you can take out the internal SATA drive and place it inside your desktop or a NAS setup of your own.

In case you missed it earlier this week, Woot has knocked $10 off the DualSense game controller. A successor to the PS4’s DualShock 4, the DualSense is included and designed for the PS5; it includes a built-in microphone, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback technologies that aim to deliver better in-game feedback while playing.

When it comes to wired gaming mice, we think Logitech’s G502 Hero is one of the best on the market right now for PC gaming. At $50, it is already a good deal, but right now, this gaming mouse is down to $40 at several retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy.

