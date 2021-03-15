Sony’s high-end WH-1000XM4 headphones are back down to their lowest price

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you have high standards for sound quality, comfort, and features, Sony’s WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones are probably already high up on your wishlist — if you don’t already own them. They’re featured today because you can get $72 off their normal $350 cost, bringing them down to $278. For context, they haven’t been cheaper than this (though, around Black Friday, retailers were throwing in a $25 gift card with purchase). Visually, they’re very similar to their predecessor, the XM3, but these have a sensor that can automatically pause or resume music when you put them on, and they can handle two Bluetooth connections simultaneously.

Razer’s Basilisk Ultimate is the go-to wireless mouse if you’re a Razer fan, and if you want a mouse that has a lot of customizable features, as well as an included charging dock. It’s on sale right now at Best Buy for $100, which is $70 off its original price. This one has a removable sniper button, and the sensitivity of its scroll wheel can be adjusted underneath the mouse.

APC’s 850VA/450W UPS battery backup is discounted today at Amazon. Normally $108, its current price of $75 is its most affordable on record, according to data from price aggregator CamelCamelCamel. This kind of gadget is handy if you want to keep phones and tablets charged during a power outage. Additionally, if your home is prone to power flickers, you can plug modems, routers, and other small things you might heavily rely on to stay connected throughout.

