Get a one-year Paramount Plus subscription for half off

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Earlier this month, streaming service CBS All Access was rebranded as Paramount Plus, combining the franchises and assets from both Viacom and CBS. It offers a wide range of TV shows and movies available to stream from studios and networks such as CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Pictures.

If you are interested in subscribing to Paramount Plus and want to save some money, you can get a one-year subscription with ads for $30, or get a one-year subscription with no ads for only $50. There are a few steps you need to follow to apply the code, however.

First, you will need to go to the Paramount Plus website, click “Try It Free,” and choose the plan you want; at the bottom of the subscription plans, check the box that reads “Save over 15% off the monthly price with an annual plan.” Then create an account. When you reach the payment section, apply the promotional code YEAR at checkout, and you will save 50 percent on your one-year subscription.

Paramount Plus $50

$100

51% off Prices taken at time of publishing. A streaming service that features various networks and studios owned by ViacomCBS, including MTV, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Pictures. $50 at Paramount Plus

Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop are running a promotion that lets you get a free $20 gift card when you purchase Nintendo’s compact handheld, the Switch Lite. The $20 gift card you receive will be for whichever retailer you buy the handheld from, and all of the Switch Lite colors (blue, coral, gray, yellow) are all eligible for the promotion.

If your current Wi-Fi router hasn’t been cutting it or is doing a subpar job at pushing a signal to every corner of your home, it is smart to upgrade your router system. Amazon has a promotion where you can buy a three-pack of Eero 6 dual-band routers for only $279. When planning your setup, keep in mind that the Eero 6 mesh router includes two Ethernet ports per unit.

Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System (three-pack) $279

$350

21% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Bulk up your internet connection at home with a three-pack of this popular mesh Wi-Fi system. $279 at Amazon

Yesterday, we saw Sony’s high-end WH-1000XM4 headphones get discounted to $278 at retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy, and those deals are still available. But Adorama has price-matched these retailers, and it is also throwing in a 20,800mAh power bank for no extra cost.

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-canceling headphones + 20,800mAh power bank $278

$348

21% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Sony’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, which include better noise cancellation and the ability to pair two devices concurrently via Bluetooth. At Adorama, you can buy these headphones at their lowest price yet and get a 20,800mAh power bank at no extra cost. $278 at Adorama