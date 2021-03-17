The OnePlus 8 that’s 5G-ready on Verizon and other carriers is nearly half off

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

B&H Photo is offering the best price we’ve seen on the OnePlus 8 in the onyx black colorway. Originally $800, it’s just $450 for the unlocked Verizon variant, which is the only version that supports UWB 5G and sub-6GHz 5G when connected to Verizon’s network. Alternatively, it works with AT&T and T-Mobile’s networks if you’re with either of those. This model originally sold for more than the base OnePlus 8 because of its Verizon 5G compatibility, but at this point, B&H’s deal knocks its price down below that of the base.

This model has a 6.5-inch OLED screen that has a 90Hz refresh rate. It features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. We’re close to OnePlus announcing its latest phone, the OnePlus 9, though we don’t know yet how much that will cost. It’s safe to assume, though, it’ll likely cost much more than this discounted phone today. And with these specs and its 5G compatibility, you might not miss out on much by opting for the OnePlus 8 instead of waiting on the new phone.

OnePlus 8 $450

$799

44% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Verizon variant of the OnePlus 8 is the only model that supports the carrier’s mmWave 5G network as well as its sub-6GHz network. This one’s unlocked, so it can also be used with AT&T and T-Mobile for 4G or 5G. $450 at B&H Photo

It’s been a while since Amazon ran discounts on its latest Echo hardware, but you can get some decent price cuts today. One of its most useful devices, the Echo Dot with a built-in digital clock, is $15 off its usual price. This makes it $45. Amazon is a little backed up on orders, claiming to deliver in late March or early April, depending on your color preference, but Best Buy is also honoring the deal if you prefer to not wait as long.

Check out my colleague Dan Seifert’s review of the new Echo Dot, which he claims have better sound quality than the previous version.

Amazon Echo Dot with a clock $45

$60

25% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Amazon’s Echo Show with a clock is just like the more affordable version, but with a handy digital clock to help you keep track of the time. It can also show volume level or current temperature. $45 at Amazon

$45 at Best Buy

If you game on Xbox One or one of the new Series X or Series S consoles, there’s still a way to get four months’ worth of Game Pass Ultimate for cheaper than usual. First, you’ll need to get a one-year subscription to EA Play, which costs $30. When you redeem it on your console, Microsoft will automatically convert it to a four-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription (usually $60 total).

Many games available through EA Play are on Game Pass now, in addition to a fleet of newly added Bethesda games since Microsoft recently acquired the game publisher and its many studios.