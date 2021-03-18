Amazon’s Echo Show 8 smart display is over 40 percent off at several retailers

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Amazon’s Echo Show 8 is on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target for $75 right now. While this is not its lowest price ever (the previous best price was only $5 less), it is still an incredible deal on the normally $130 smart display.

The Echo Show 8 includes a slightly larger display than the Echo Show 5 and also includes support for videoconferencing apps, including Zoom.

If you’re looking for a good virtual reality headset but are intimidated by the $300 price tag for the relatively affordable Oculus Quest 2, you’re in luck. Over on Oculus’ official website, the company is selling a refurbished first-generation Quest for $199. This “As Good as New” VR headset includes a full one-year warranty. Like its successor, the Quest is a standalone head-mounted display, which allows you to play VR games without additional hardware.

Oculus Quest (refurbished) $199

$399

51% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The first-generation Oculus Quest has a tetherless design and allows you to play VR games without additional hardware. $199 at Oculus

Amazon and the Nintendo eShop have some deals on the XCOM 2 Collection for the Nintendo Switch. You can grab a digital version for $15 at the eShop. If you are looking for a physical cartridge, Amazon has that version on sale for $20.