Samsung’s high-end Galaxy Buds Pro are $30 off at Woot

Woot is offering the first sizable discount on Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds that were introduced a few months ago alongside the Galaxy S21 phones. Originally $200, they’re $170, and you can choose between three colors: violet, silver, or black. Samsung makes a few sets of truly wireless earbuds that look similar, but these ones have the best sound quality the company has achieved yet.

Some other perks noted in Chris Welch’s review include a handy voice detection feature to automatically dim the music and switch from active noise canceling to ambient mode when you start talking so you can hear yourself. They also have IPX7 protection against water and sweat (they’re workout-friendly) and improved microphones for chatting on calls.

15% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro have a blend of tech found in the Buds Plus and Buds Live, with the best sound quality the company has achieved yet. $170 at Woot

If you’re hunting for a mesh Wi-Fi system that operates with a tri-band setup and dedicated backhaul to keep things speedy, even when you have many devices connected, check out this other deal at Woot. It’s on Netgear’s last-gen three-piece Orbi system. Originally priced at $600, it costs $320 right now. These don’t support Wi-Fi 6 that many devices currently can take advantage of, but they’re still plenty fast and capable.

Each AC3000 unit sports one 2.4GHz band and two 5GHz bands with MU-MIMO support to handle streaming to multiple devices simultaneously, so network congestion shouldn’t be an issue. And unlike some competitors in this price range, each of the two satellites accompanying the main Orbi router has two Ethernet ports in case you want to wire in some of your tech directly around the house.

47% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Orbi line is Netgear’s flagship mesh router system, and this tri-band set supports up to gigabit internet speeds. $320 at Woot

You can still get a $20 gift card included with the purchase of a Nintendo Switch Lite console at several retailers. It costs $200, and since Nintendo rarely discounts the actual price on the hardware, this is as good a deal as we’ve seen for a Switch console. You can keep the gift card for later use, or when you get it, pick up a microSD card to boost your Switch Lite’s storage to fit more games. Keep in mind, though, the Switch Lite can’t connect to your TV or be docked. That feature is exclusive to the bigger, more expensive Switch with detachable Joy-Con controllers.