Half-Life: Alyx is 40 percent off for the first time

Valve is celebrating the anniversary of its launch of Half-Life: Alyx by offering the best price yet on the VR-exclusive game at Steam. Normally $60 (and worth every penny), you can snag it for $36, totaling a 40 percent discount that lasts until Wednesday, March 31st. If you’re looking for a new VR game to sink your teeth into, this is worth playing for many reasons. If the fact that is serves as the prequel to Half-Life 2 isn’t enough for you, it’s the total package for a VR game, with a fantastic narrative and graphics and immersive gameplay that makes a VR headset worth owning.

Valve still gives away free copies of Half-Life: Alyx to people who purchase its Index VR headset, but this is a good deal for everyone else. This game requires a hearty gaming PC to get the most out of it, but thankfully, you no longer have to use a wired VR headset to experience the game (though that remains the easiest option).

If you own the Oculus Quest or Quest 2, you can purchase the Virtual Desktop app from the Oculus store, which allows you to stream the game from your PC to the headset via Wi-Fi. The app is an extra $20 on top of this game’s cost, but it’s a cheap way to get a roomscale-ready VR headset that, when connected to your PC wirelessly, can play any PC VR game you have installed — Half-Life: Alyx included. And in my opinion, it’s so worth it.