Save $150 on the original price of Sony’s 1000XM4 headphones at eBay

I usually prefer to highlight the best deals you can get on new tech, but sometimes a refurbished deal is good enough to make the grade. Sony’s 1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones haven’t slipped below $278 new (down from their usual $349 price), but a well-rated eBay seller is offering them in “like-new” condition with all original accessories included for $208. And with eBay’s offer code PICKCR5 used at checkout, you can knock an extra 5 percent off, totaling $198 before tax.
If you’re in the US, buying refurbished tech from eBay isn’t such a bad idea, as the retailer backs it with a two-year warranty through Allstate. If you encounter a problem with your purchase outside of the seller’s return window or warranty, you can file a claim to get a repair or a replacement if repair isn’t possible.
If you’ve had your eye on Apple’s latest iPad Air with a refreshed design, a fast A14 Bionic processor, and a USB-C charging port, the upgraded model with 256GB of storage is $70 off for the first time at Amazon. Usually $749, it’s $680 in every color that’s available. This is $20 lower than the previous best price, according to pricing data from CamelCamelCamel.
In case you missed it, Half-Life: Alyx for VR is 40 percent off in celebration of its release about a year ago. Usually $60, you can pick it up at Steam for $36 until March 31st. You’ll obviously need a VR headset to play it. May I suggest the Oculus Quest 2 that starts at $299? The headset can be wired to your PC to behave just like a Rift, but for a wireless alternative, purchasing the Virtual Desktop app for the Quest 2 will let you play Half-Life: Alyx over Wi-Fi without cables attached to your PC.
