Save $150 on the original price of Sony’s 1000XM4 headphones at eBay

I usually prefer to highlight the best deals you can get on new tech, but sometimes a refurbished deal is good enough to make the grade. Sony’s 1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones haven’t slipped below $278 new (down from their usual $349 price), but a well-rated eBay seller is offering them in “like-new” condition with all original accessories included for $208. And with eBay’s offer code PICKCR5 used at checkout, you can knock an extra 5 percent off, totaling $198 before tax.

If you’re in the US, buying refurbished tech from eBay isn’t such a bad idea, as the retailer backs it with a two-year warranty through Allstate. If you encounter a problem with your purchase outside of the seller’s return window or warranty, you can file a claim to get a repair or a replacement if repair isn’t possible.

Sony 1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones (refurb) $198

$349

44% off Prices taken at time of publishing. At eBay, you can get a refurbished set of Sony’s WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-canceling headphones for $150 off their usual new cost. These refurbs are supposedly in “like-new” condition and include all original accessories. Enter the code PICKCR5 at checkout to save more. $198 at eBay

If you’ve had your eye on Apple’s latest iPad Air with a refreshed design, a fast A14 Bionic processor, and a USB-C charging port, the upgraded model with 256GB of storage is $70 off for the first time at Amazon. Usually $749, it’s $680 in every color that’s available. This is $20 lower than the previous best price, according to pricing data from CamelCamelCamel.

Apple iPad Air (2020, 256GB storage, Wi-Fi) $680

$749

10% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Apple’s new iPad Air looks more like the iPad Pro than other traditional iPad tablets. It features the A14 Bionic processor and has a 10.9-inch True Tone display. For biometrics, it has a side-mounted Touch ID sensor. $680 at Amazon

In case you missed it, Half-Life: Alyx for VR is 40 percent off in celebration of its release about a year ago. Usually $60, you can pick it up at Steam for $36 until March 31st. You’ll obviously need a VR headset to play it. May I suggest the Oculus Quest 2 that starts at $299? The headset can be wired to your PC to behave just like a Rift, but for a wireless alternative, purchasing the Virtual Desktop app for the Quest 2 will let you play Half-Life: Alyx over Wi-Fi without cables attached to your PC.

Half-Life: Alyx $36

$60

40% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Valve’s latest Half-Life entry is exclusive to VR headsets, making one worth owning. Half-Life: Alyx is a prequel to Half-Life 2, serving up crucial plot advancements that any fan should enjoy. $36 at Steam