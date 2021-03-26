The Fire HD 10 tablet with 64GB of storage is down to its lowest price yet at Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

This story is part of a group of stories called

If you’ve been waiting for a discount on Amazon’s Fire HD 10, now is a good time to buy. Amazon is selling the tablet, which includes 64GB of storage, for only $108 today, the lowest this configuration has gone down to on the site to date.

Alongside USB-C compatibility, the Fire HD 10 includes expandable storage of up to 512GB via microSD, longer battery life than smaller models, and a 10.1-inch screen.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019, 64GB) $108

$190

44% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Amazon’s first USB-C compatible device, which features a 10.1-inch screen, 64GB of internal storage with the option to expand via microSD, and a second antenna to maintain a better Wi-Fi signal. $108 at Amazon

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Sanrio amiibo cards are available starting today. These card packs are being sold exclusively at Target and cost $5.99 each. They’re only available for purchase online with in-store pickup, and the retailer is limiting two card packs per customer.

Animal Crossing Sanrio Collaboration Pack $6 Prices taken at time of publishing. A collaboration between Nintendo and the makers of Hello Kitty, which introduces new items, clothes, and villagers into Animal Crossing: New Horizons. $6 at Target

Watch Dogs Legion is one of the latest titles released by Ubisoft. You can pick up the standard edition of this game for $20 at the Microsoft and PlayStation digital storefronts. Purchasing this game will grant you access to the current and next-gen versions of this game (e.g., Xbox One + Xbox Series X / S, PS4 + PS5). If you are looking to buy the PC version, it is $30 right now at Ubisoft’s official website.

As part of its Play at Home initiative, Sony has rolled out its next batch of free games that PS4 and PS5 owners can redeem, no PlayStation Plus required. Right now, you can claim free digital copies of great games, including Enter the Gungeon and The Witness, in addition to PSVR titles like Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Moss. Note that PS5 owners that plan to play PSVR games will need a PlayStation Camera adapter, which you can request for free here.