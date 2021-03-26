The Fire HD 10 tablet with 64GB of storage is down to its lowest price yet at Amazon

If you’ve been waiting for a discount on Amazon’s Fire HD 10, now is a good time to buy. Amazon is selling the tablet, which includes 64GB of storage, for only $108 today, the lowest this configuration has gone down to on the site to date.
Alongside USB-C compatibility, the Fire HD 10 includes expandable storage of up to 512GB via microSD, longer battery life than smaller models, and a 10.1-inch screen.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Sanrio amiibo cards are available starting today. These card packs are being sold exclusively at Target and cost $5.99 each. They’re only available for purchase online with in-store pickup, and the retailer is limiting two card packs per customer.
Watch Dogs Legion is one of the latest titles released by Ubisoft. You can pick up the standard edition of this game for $20 at the Microsoft and PlayStation digital storefronts. Purchasing this game will grant you access to the current and next-gen versions of this game (e.g., Xbox One + Xbox Series X / S, PS4 + PS5). If you are looking to buy the PC version, it is $30 right now at Ubisoft’s official website.
As part of its Play at Home initiative, Sony has rolled out its next batch of free games that PS4 and PS5 owners can redeem, no PlayStation Plus required. Right now, you can claim free digital copies of great games, including Enter the Gungeon and The Witness, in addition to PSVR titles like Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Moss. Note that PS5 owners that plan to play PSVR games will need a PlayStation Camera adapter, which you can request for free here.