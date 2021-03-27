Get in on this week’s best tech deals

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Save $10 on Super Mario 3D All-Stars before it’s discontinued on March 31st

For reasons only Nintendo can explain, Super Mario 3D All-Stars will no longer be produced after March 31st. Even the digital version of the game will be delisted on the eShop. So if you want the game while it’s still relatively easy to find (and affordable to buy), head over to Walmart where you can get the compilation that contains Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy for $50.

Save $150 on Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones by buying refurbished at eBay

Normally, we recommend buying products new when possible (especially headphones), but this deal’s too good to pass up. At eBay, a well-rated seller is offering a like-new set of Sony’s high-end noise-canceling headphones for $208 before tax (originally $349 new). And with offer code PICKCR5 added at checkout, you can knock the price down to $198.

We feature deals on this model a lot. And there’s a reason for that: they sound fantastic, and they’re comfortable. If you want to see what they’re all about — and save a bunch of money — check out this deal.

Vizio’s 55-inch OLED TV is back down to $1,000 at Best Buy

It’s been about a month and change since Vizio knocked the price of its debut OLED TV down to $1,000, but that time has returned. This model’s OLED panel has unparalleled picture quality and color accuracy compared to LCD, and its HDMI 2.1 ports allow the Xbox Series X, PS5, and PCs with certain graphics cards to display up to 4K at 120 frames per second in games that support it.

Save $10 on Monster Hunter Rise for Nintendo Switch

At eBay, you can get the new Monster Hunter Rise for $50 instead of $60. It’s a small discount for the game, which just released Friday, March 26th. But if you wanted to jump in (and can wait a few days for this physical edition to deliver), you’ll save a bit with this deal. Check out our review for this game.