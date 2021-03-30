Snag a refurbished, waterproof Kindle Oasis for $100 at Woot

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’re currently searching for a Kindle e-reader to buy, the best one for your money is the Kindle Oasis. Normally, that wouldn’t be the case, since they cost $250 new, but Woot has the 2018 version (the previous generation) available refurbished starting at $100. That price will get you the 8GB version with Wi-Fi support. Though, if you want 32GB of storage and cellular connectivity, the step-up model costs $140, which isn’t a bad price. Currently, Woot has the graphite color of both models in “very good” condition, and they’re covered by a 90-day warranty.

As for why you might want the Oasis over the Paperwhite, it has a higher-resolution display (but the same pixel density as the Paperwhite), and it has more front LEDs that make the screen look more naturally lit. In terms of design, the Oasis might get the edge because of its side grip that has a few touch-sensitive buttons. My colleague Chaim Gartenberg says that they make the Oasis feel more like holding an actual book.

Another solid deal happening at Woot is on the Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones that have active noise cancellation. We’re including them here today because they’ve dropped another $5 below the best price yet. You can get the light blue color for $145, while the others available are $150. These are Beats’ best on-ear headphones yet, though people who aren’t enmeshed in the Apple ecosystem might want to know upfront that they recharge via Lightning. If you have an iPhone or iPad, there’ll be no adjustment necessary.

Apple’s latest MacBook Air equipped with its M1 processor is $50 off at Best Buy and Amazon. It’s not a huge price drop, but it’s less than what Apple is charging for the same model. This laptop has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. For the price, you’ll get fantastic performance.

