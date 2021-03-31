This might be your last chance to get a deal on Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

As it promised, Nintendo will pull Super Mario 3D All-Stars, the Switch compilation featuring Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy, from shelves at the end of the day — both digital and physical. This final day in March 2021 is your last chance to get the game digitally on your Nintendo Switch, and it could be the last day you’ll be able to find it in cartridge form (that is, without spending more than the retail asking price of $60).

If you already got the game or are fine without it, scroll on. But if you’ve even considered picking it up to play in the future, you might as well take the plunge today.

There are other pressing deals to share with you, including Nintendo’s Game & Watch handheld console that features the original Super Mario Bros. game built in. It, too, will no longer be produced after March 31st, 2021, so you should head over to Best Buy, Target, or Amazon to snag one if you’re interested. It’s a modern take on a classic console, with a color screen and USB-C charge port — both of which were certainly absent from its original release in the 1980s.

This deal’s more niche, for people who have (or are soon planning to get) a VR headset. Valve’s Half-Life: Alyx first-person VR shooter is 40 percent off until 1PM ET / 10AM PT on March 31st. Normally $60, you can get it for a much more reasonable $36. The game is a fantastic showcase for what’s capable in VR, so definitely check it out if you want to see what happens in the events that lead into the beginning of Half-Life 2.

