Microsoft’s first-gen Surface Headphones are down to their lowest price yet

Microsoft’s first-generation Surface Headphones released in 2018, and despite being three years old, these headphones are still a good option if you’re looking for a pair of noise-canceling headphones. Usually $250, Woot currently has a deal on this model, bringing the price down to $111.

Apple’s MacBook Pro with the M1 processor is one of the best-performing laptops within its retail price point. You can grab the late-2020 Apple laptop, which comes with 256GB of SSD storage, for $1,200 ($99 off) right now at Amazon and B&H Photo.

Apple’s latest flagship wearable, the Apple Watch Series 6, was released last year. This Watch includes more sensors than previous iterations of the tech giant’s wearable lineup, including a sensor that allows you to detect your blood oxygen levels.

You can grab a 44mm size with GPS in space gray at Amazon for $380, which is the lowest price for this configuration to date.

Amazon’s Fire TV Cube initially launched in 2018 and is a real multipurpose product, combining the functions of an Echo and Fire TV. Woot is selling a used first-generation Fire TV Cube with a second-generation Alexa Voice remote for $40. The device is described as being in “very good” condition, and the orders are being fulfilled by Amazon, the parent company of Woot.

