Get a refurbished Oculus Quest with a one-year warranty for under $200 today

Oculus released its first-generation Quest VR headset in 2019, and it quickly became a sought-after head-mounted display, if you were looking to play virtual reality games without being tethered to a gaming PC. But the original model has been hard to find since it was discontinued last year with the release of the Oculus Quest 2.

Despite this, the original Oculus Quest model is still a good VR headset to buy. You can get the original model refurbished for $199 at Oculus’ direct website, and it includes 64GB of storage and a one-year warranty.

Oculus Quest (Refurbished) $199

$399

51% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The second standalone headset by Oculus, the first-generation Oculus Quest has a tetherless design and allows you to play VR games without additional hardware. $199 at Oculus

Samsung released the Samsung Galaxy S21 line in January, but we have already seen this line of smartphones discounted. You can save up to $250 on either an unlocked S21, S21 Plus, or S21 Ultra at several retailers, including Amazon, B&H Photo, Best Buy, and Samsung.

The Galaxy S21 sale price starts at $700. The S21 Plus starting sale price is $800 for a 128GB model, and the S21 Ultra’s sale price starts at $1,000 for the 128GB model.

Of course, if you need a new smartphone but don’t want to spend a ton of money, B&H is selling an unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL with 64GB for $280. Despite this phone being almost three years old, it does come with the latest Android 11 OS and will support Android 12 when it launches later this year. But be aware: this phone will stop receiving updates after October 2021.

Google Pixel 3 XL $280

$800

66% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Released in 2018 alongside the Google Pixel 3, the Pixel 3 XL is a solid contender for smartphones that include great cameras at a competitive price. $280 at B&H Photo

Last November, Microsoft released two next-generation Xbox consoles: the $500 Xbox Series X console, which is the company’s most powerful gaming hardware to date, and the less powerful, more affordable Xbox Series S, which also lacks a disc drive.

If the $300 Xbox Series S console is the one you’re looking for, it’s a lot easier to buy compared to the other next-gen gaming consoles released around the same time. Costco is currently selling a bundle on the Series S that is not price surged. For $340, you get the console plus an additional controller, which is a good deal as the price for an additional controller is usually $60. Keep in mind that a membership is required for Costco.