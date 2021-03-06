Gaming ruled this week’s best deals

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

This was another week of gaming dominating our deals coverage. That’s mostly because my colleague Taylor Lyles has been diligently keeping readers in the know about every (fleeting, sadly) restocking of the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S consoles. Outside of consoles, there are some good game deals happening, in addition to tech that might be able to make gaming more enjoyable.

Save on this speedy 1TB external SSD from Crucial

Whether you need a fast external drive for plugging into a PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC, this Crucial model is a good deal at $125. Its low-profile design means it can fit easily in most entertainment centers or desk arrangements, and it ships with a USB Type-A adapter in case your device doesn’t have a USB-C port.

THPS 1+2 is $25, a bargain if you plan to upgrade to the PS5 version

Best Buy is selling the PS4 version of the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 collection for $25. That’s a good deal for the game, and even better for PS5 owners hoping to get the graphical update later in March. That update will cost $10 when it launches, totaling $35 altogether.

Oculus offers refurbished Quest headsets for $200 off

If you want to dip into VR with a good headset but don’t want to shell out $300 for the Quest 2, check out this deal straight from Oculus. It’s selling refurbished original Quest headsets for $200. These come in brand-new condition and have a full one-year warranty attached. They can run all games made for Quest, including PC VR games if you purchase the Virtual Desktop app for Quest.

