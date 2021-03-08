Sony’s WH-CH710N noise-canceling headphones are half off

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Not all of Sony’s noise-canceling over-ear headphones are costly. You can get a good deal today on the WH-CH710N in either gray or black at Best Buy. At Amazon, you can find those colors, with an additional blue-colored option. Each store is selling this model for $98 instead of $200, which is $10 shy of the best-ever price during Black Friday 2020. According to my colleague Chris Welch’s post covering their announcement, these have an “Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation” feature, which Sony says automatically chooses the right noise cancellation mode depending on the sound levels in your environment. Sony claims up to 35 hours of battery life per charge.

Walmart is currently offering the best deal on digital downloads of Nintendo-published Switch games ahead of “MAR10” day, which is Wednesday, March 10th. Instead of paying $60, each of these titles costs $39. Included in the mix are must-own games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. Downloading all of these digital games will likely fill the Switch’s 32GB of internal storage, so you might need a microSD card if you don’t already have one. This 200GB model from SanDisk is $25 at Amazon.

Amazon is discounting a bunch of Razer tech, including its wireless gaming mice that rarely see a big discount. The best deal is on the DeathAdder V2 Pro, which usually costs $130. Today, it’s $89.

If you want to be the one to choose what you get a deal on, Target’s offering 10 percent off an electronics item or video game (new releases excluded) of your choosing. Just look for the phrase “Save 10% on one Electronics or Video Game item” underneath the price to spot which items can be discounted. Of course, there are plenty of limitations posted on the deal page, but I’m sure you can think of something to save some money on, be it a game or a gadget. This deal lasts until March 13th, and the only requirement is that you’re a Target Circle member, which is free to sign up for.

