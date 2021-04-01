Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the iPad is $100 off at several retailers again

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

With the right keyboard, you can turn your iPad into a functional laptop (sort of). If you have been eyeing Apple’s Magic Keyboard but are waiting for a sale, today’s the day. Amazon and Walmart currently have the Magic Keyboard designed for the 11-inch iPad Pro and fourth-gen iPad Air available for $199, $100 off its regular price.

If you own the 12.9-inch iPad Pro model, don’t worry: you can buy the accessory at a discounted price, too. Best Buy has knocked $100 off the Magic Keyboard designed for this specific iPad, bringing the price down to just $249. Both Magic Keyboards include a set of backlit keys and a trackpad.

Apple Magic Keyboard $199

$299

34% off Prices taken at time of publishing. This version of Apple’s Magic Keyboard can fit the iPad Pro (11-inch) or the new iPad Air that charges via USB-C. It provides a set of backlit keys and a trackpad so you can be more productive or perhaps horse around with more efficiency. The Magic Keyboard designed for the iPad Pro 12.9-inch model is also on sale. $199 at Amazon (11-inch)

$199 at Walmart (11-inch)

$249 at Best Buy (12.9-inch)

Despite being three years old, the first-generation Microsoft Surface Headphones are still a good option for those looking for a pair of reasonably priced noise-canceling headphones. Usually $250, Woot is currently selling them for $106, making them one of the best values in noise-canceling headphones available right now. If you order the Surface headphones through the Woot app, you’ll receive an additional 10 percent off your purchase.

Microsoft Surface Headphones (first-gen) $106

$250

58% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The first-generation Surface Headphones debuted in 2018, and they provide good wireless performance and superb noise cancellation. $106 at Woot

Logitech’s G502 gaming mouse is one of the best on the market. Aside from the wired model being my personal favorite and primary computer mouse, my colleague Cameron Faulkner thinks both versions of the G502 are some of the best gaming mice you can buy. You can get the wireless variant, the G502 Lightspeed, for as low as $118 at Amazon. You can also get it for $119 at Newegg or $120 at Best Buy.

If you are in the market for a new laptop but were not interested in the MacBook Air deal we covered the other day, Amazon has discounted both storage configurations of the MacBook Pro with the M1 chip. You can get the laptop with 256GB of storage for as low as $1,219 in space gray or the 512GB storage model in space gray for $1,415. Both laptops include 8GB of RAM.