This 5TB Western Digital hard drive will store a lot of PS5 games for $100

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Sony announced that an update to the PS5 will allow you to store — but not play — next-gen games on a portable USB hard drive. Previously, the console only let you store and play PS4 games from external storage. If you’re someone who doesn’t want to keep re-downloading huge PS5 games (especially if you have an internet data cap), but instead would rather just plug in a drive and transfer them locally, there are a couple of hard drive deals worth checking out today.

At Newegg, Western Digital’s 5TB Black hard drive is $100 when you put in the offer code 93XQU39 at checkout. It’s normally $150. This model won’t be nearly as fast at transferring files as an SSD, but if having a massive amount of storage trumps speed, this should be a good fit for the PS5, as well as the Xbox Series X / S consoles, or for PC.

WD Black 5TB HDD $100

$150

34% off Prices taken at time of publishing. If you need a massive amount of storage, check out this 5TB portable HDD from Western Digital. It contains a spinning hard drive, so it’ll be slower than an SSD, but you’ll be able to store many, many games. Enter the code 93XQU39 to save $25. $100 at Newegg

For something a little smaller, both in terms of physical size and storage capacity, check out Western Digital’s 2TB Easystore hard drive. It’s $57 at Best Buy, which is almost half off its original price.

WD Easystore (2TB) $57

$110

49% off Prices taken at time of publishing. If you need to transfer or store a huge amount of files, WD’s Easystore portable hard drive with 2TB of storage is $57 at Best Buy, which is $53 off its usual price. $57 at Best Buy

It’s been a few days since I gushed about how good this $100 off deal is on LG’s UltraGear QHD gaming monitor. You can still get this 27-inch IPS monitor with G-Sync compatibility, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time for $297 at Amazon and B&H Photo. If you have only ever used a 1080p monitor, this will be a treat, whether you play a lot of games or just want to see your content looking sharper than ever.

LG UltraGear 27-inch QHD gaming monitor $297

$400

26% off Prices taken at time of publishing. LG’s 27-inch UltraGear gaming monitor is a fantastic value. This particular model features a QHD IPS panel, with HDMI and DisplayPort to let you hook up a PC and a gaming console. It also touts a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and G-Sync compatibility. $297 at Amazon

$297 at B&H Photo

Mother’s Day is coming up on May 9th, and if you haven’t purchased anything for mom (much less thought about it, given how time during the pandemic has felt weird), we’re going to help you out. We put together this Mother’s Day gift guide that’s filled with clever gift ideas that you might not have thought of yourself. Consider checking it out and getting a mom in your life something special.

The Verge’s 2021 Mother’s Day gift guide Treat the mom in your life with a special gift. We’ve curated several gift ideas, some of which are more out-of-the-box than you might have thought of yourself. Check it out