You can get two sets of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds for $30 today

OnePlus is celebrating the anniversary of its launch of some products, including the Bullets Wireless Z and Warp Charge accessories, by offering discounts on them. Today’s best deal is on the Bullets Wireless Z, which are almost half-off at $30. Better yet, you can get two of them for the price of one, so your checkout price before tax will be just $30. This deal expires later today or once they sell out. I’d place your order sooner than later if you’re looking for some wireless neckbud-style earbuds for you and a pal or family member.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z $30

$50

40% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Bullets Wireless Z wireless earbuds charge via USB-C and only need a 10-minute charge to offer up to 10 hours of audio playback, according to OnePlus. On April 14th, you can save on them and get two for the price of one. $30 at OnePlus

While you’re shopping at OnePlus, you can get its Warp Charge 65W power adapter that’s powerful enough to charge some laptops. Usually $35, it’s down to $25. This is a great deal that will last until Tuesday, April 20th. Though, to get the fastest charging speeds with OnePlus phones, not just any cable will do, unfortunately. You’ll also need to get OnePlus’ Warp Charge USB-C cable, which is now $21 for the 150cm cable (about 59 inches long) instead of its usual $30.

OnePlus Warp Charge 65W power adapter $25

$35

29% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The OnePlus Warp Charge 65W adapter can quickly recharge devices that support up to 65W charging, if you have OnePlus’ compatible Warp Charge cable. $25 at OnePlus

If you’d prefer to use your own USB-C cable, that’s understandable. But in that case, the Warp Charge 65W adapter will top out at 45W, which is the peak Power Delivery wattage. That’s still enough to recharge a MacBook Air at its usual charge speed, but if your laptop demands more power, I’d recommend getting the cable today.

There’s another good deal happening that doesn’t involve OnePlus. Vizio’s Elevate is a 48-inch soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, and it features 18 speakers — some of which can automatically face upward to bounce sound off your ceiling when you’re playing Atmos content. It originally sold for $1,000, but Wellbots is offering a one-day sale that brings the price down to $779. For context, $700 was the best price ever, which we saw during Cyber Monday.

If you want to get in on this sale, enter the code THEVERGEVIZ at checkout to save 22 percent on the usual price. Wellbots offers free shipping and doesn’t charge sales tax on purchases made in the contiguous US, aside from NY state.

Vizio Elevate Soundbar $779

$1,000

23% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Vizio’s rotating soundbar that includes 18 speakers, a wireless eight-inch subwoofer, and supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. $779 at Wellbots