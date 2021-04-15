Grab a 5G-ready OnePlus 8 for 50 percent off today at B&H Photo

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

B&H Photo is once again offering the lowest price yet on the Verizon variant of the OnePlus 8. Originally priced at $800, you can get this model for $400. This phone typically costs more than the original OnePlus 8 model because it is compatible with Verizon’s mmWave network. However, because B&H is selling it as unlocked, it will work on AT&T and T-Mobile networks if either is your preferred phone carrier.

The OnePlus 8 includes a 6.5-inch OLED screen, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 128GB of storage. Despite its successor, the OnePlus 9, debuting a few weeks ago, at $400, this is still a great deal for people looking to upgrade to a 5G-ready smartphone and not spend a lot.

50% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Verizon variant of the OnePlus 8 is the only model that supports the carrier’s mmWave 5G network as well as its sub-6GHz network. This one’s unlocked, so it can also be used with AT&T and T-Mobile for 4G or 5G. $400 at B&H Photo

Woot is once again offering the lowest price on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. Normally $200, you can grab a new pair for $165, and it includes free standard shipping if you have an Amazon Prime account.

18% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro have a blend of tech found in the Buds Plus and Buds Live, with the best sound quality the company has achieved yet. $165 at Woot

If you own an Apple Watch, or recently purchased one in 40mm or 44mm sizes and you are looking to buy a new strap, Daily Steals is offering Verge readers the opportunity to buy an Apple Watch Sport Loop in select colors for $18 when you enter the code VERGEAPLEW at checkout. This price also includes a one-year warranty through Apple.

Keep in mind; these are Apple-branded Sport Loops, which normally cost $49, and not a third-party band. Daily Steals also has several colors that are no longer available on Apple’s direct website. Only two colors (“pride” and “red”) are available in the 40mm size, while the 44mm model has six colors in stock.

65% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Sport Loops that pair with the Apple Watch. Verge readers can get one Sport Loop from Daily Steals for only $18 with promo code VERGEAPLEW applied at checkout. $18 at Daily Steals

Speaking of good deals, if you are interested in picking up Vizio’s Elevate soundbar, which includes 18 speakers and support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, Wellbots is still offering a deal on this product. Normally $1,000, you can get this rotating soundbar for only $779 when you enter code THEVERGEVIZ at checkout.

23% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Vizio’s rotating soundbar that includes 18 speakers, a wireless eight-inch subwoofer, and supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. $779 at Wellbots

On March 31st, Nintendo pulled Super Mario 3D All-Stars from the Switch eShop, and physical copies are hard to find these days. But if you missed out on picking up this compilation, Best Buy and Walmart have physical copies of the game available for $50 — $10 off its original price. If you have yet to pick up a copy, now would certainly be a good time to do so.