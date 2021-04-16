This week’s best tech deals this week include AirPods Pro, Echo Show 10, and a gaming monitor

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Some weeks aren’t so great on the tech deals front. Thankfully, this hasn’t been one of those weeks. Each day, our deals roundups have been full of fresh discounts, like the best-ever price on Amazon’s new Echo Show 10 smart display that can rotate to follow your movements around the room or $100 off a 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor from LG. There are a few other deals to look through below, and they’re all good, so I won’t waste much more of your time. But in case you’re looking for a Mother’s Day gift, our gift guide (which is gorgeous, might I say) is full of ideas.

Apple’s AirPods Pro are $197

Apple’s top-shelf wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro, are down to $197 at Amazon and Walmart, over $50 less than the MSRP and about $20 less than typical pricing. Apple is expected to refresh its non-Pro AirPods very soon, but if you’re looking for noise canceling, you’ll want to go with the Pro model.

LG’s 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor is a great value for $297

Normally around $400, LG’s UltraGear 27-inch gaming monitor that has 1440p resolution, G-Sync compatibility, and a 144Hz refresh rate is just over $100 off its usual price at Amazon and B&H Photo. If you have a gaming PC or console and want to step up to QHD, this monitor should be a good fit for you — and it costs far less than usual.

LG's 27-inch UltraGear gaming monitor is a fantastic value. This particular model features a QHD IPS panel with HDMI and DisplayPort to let you hook up a PC and a gaming console. It also touts a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and G-Sync compatibility.

Amazon’s latest Echo Show 10 smart display is $50 off

You can get the best-ever price on Amazon’s new Echo Show 10. What’s special about this one compared to previous generations is its motorized base, which allows its screen to rotate and follow your movements to stay in view. If you buy it through Amazon, you can get a free Ring smart bulb with the purchase.

