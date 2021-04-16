 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

This week’s best tech deals this week include AirPods Pro, Echo Show 10, and a gaming monitor

Plus, our Mother’s Day gift guide might inspire you

By Cameron Faulkner and Dan Seifert

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

Some weeks aren’t so great on the tech deals front. Thankfully, this hasn’t been one of those weeks. Each day, our deals roundups have been full of fresh discounts, like the best-ever price on Amazon’s new Echo Show 10 smart display that can rotate to follow your movements around the room or $100 off a 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor from LG. There are a few other deals to look through below, and they’re all good, so I won’t waste much more of your time. But in case you’re looking for a Mother’s Day gift, our gift guide (which is gorgeous, might I say) is full of ideas.

Apple’s AirPods Pro are $197

Apple’s top-shelf wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro, are down to $197 at Amazon and Walmart, over $50 less than the MSRP and about $20 less than typical pricing. Apple is expected to refresh its non-Pro AirPods very soon, but if you’re looking for noise canceling, you’ll want to go with the Pro model.

LG’s 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor is a great value for $297

Normally around $400, LG’s UltraGear 27-inch gaming monitor that has 1440p resolution, G-Sync compatibility, and a 144Hz refresh rate is just over $100 off its usual price at Amazon and B&H Photo. If you have a gaming PC or console and want to step up to QHD, this monitor should be a good fit for you — and it costs far less than usual.

LG UltraGear 27-inch QHD gaming monitor

  • $297
  • $400
  • 26% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

LG’s 27-inch UltraGear gaming monitor is a fantastic value. This particular model features a QHD IPS panel with HDMI and DisplayPort to let you hook up a PC and a gaming console. It also touts a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and G-Sync compatibility.

Amazon’s latest Echo Show 10 smart display is $50 off

You can get the best-ever price on Amazon’s new Echo Show 10. What’s special about this one compared to previous generations is its motorized base, which allows its screen to rotate and follow your movements to stay in view. If you buy it through Amazon, you can get a free Ring smart bulb with the purchase.

Amazon Echo Show 10 (latest gen)

  • $200
  • $250
  • 20% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Amazon’s new rotating Echo Show 10 has a motor within its cylindrical base that lets its 10.1-inch display spin around to find you, so you’ll always have the screen within view. This deal at Amazon includes a free Ring smart bulb.

Check out The Verge’s Mother’s Day gift guide!

Next Up In Verge Deals