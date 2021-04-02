Amazon’s Echo Show 8 is $75 at several retailers today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Easter is on Sunday, and if you celebrate the holiday but won’t be able to visit your family this year, a Zoom call is a great substitute to ensure you can still connect with your loved ones. A few devices support Zoom, including Amazon’s Echo Show 8, which is on sale for $75 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. Normally, this device costs $130.

Amazon is also discounting its Fire HD 8 tablets, knocking $30 off the usual retail prices. You can buy the Fire HD 8 tablet for only $60, or you can get the Fire HD 8 Plus for $80. Unlike the previous Fire HD 8 models, the latest tablets have a USB-C port for faster charging, and the HD 8 Plus supports wireless charging, too.

B&H Photo has discounted the Galaxy S21 line with up to $200 in savings. You can buy an unlocked S21 for $700 and this price is for both the 128GB and 256GB storage configurations. You can grab the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus for either $800 if you get the 128GB configuration or $815 for the 256GB model. The flagship of the S21 line, the Ultra is on sale for $200 off, which a starting sale price of $1,000.

Nomad’s Base Station Pro Qi wireless charger lets you easily charge multiple devices at once without having to be careful about how you put them down. Normally $200, Nomad is offering Verge readers the opportunity to purchase this charging pad for only $100 before tax. Simply head to Nomad’s website, and at checkout, enter the promotional code VOX to apply the discount.

