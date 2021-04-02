Amazon’s Echo Show 8 is $75 at several retailers today

Easter is on Sunday, and if you celebrate the holiday but won’t be able to visit your family this year, a Zoom call is a great substitute to ensure you can still connect with your loved ones. A few devices support Zoom, including Amazon’s Echo Show 8, which is on sale for $75 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. Normally, this device costs $130.
Amazon is also discounting its Fire HD 8 tablets, knocking $30 off the usual retail prices. You can buy the Fire HD 8 tablet for only $60, or you can get the Fire HD 8 Plus for $80. Unlike the previous Fire HD 8 models, the latest tablets have a USB-C port for faster charging, and the HD 8 Plus supports wireless charging, too.
B&H Photo has discounted the Galaxy S21 line with up to $200 in savings. You can buy an unlocked S21 for $700 and this price is for both the 128GB and 256GB storage configurations. You can grab the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus for either $800 if you get the 128GB configuration or $815 for the 256GB model. The flagship of the S21 line, the Ultra is on sale for $200 off, which a starting sale price of $1,000.
Nomad’s Base Station Pro Qi wireless charger lets you easily charge multiple devices at once without having to be careful about how you put them down. Normally $200, Nomad is offering Verge readers the opportunity to purchase this charging pad for only $100 before tax. Simply head to Nomad’s website, and at checkout, enter the promotional code VOX to apply the discount.