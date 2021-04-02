Nomad’s Base Station Pro wireless charger is half price this weekend

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Nomad’s well-designed Base Station Pro is a Qi wireless charger that can charge up to three devices simultaneously — perfect if you have a phone, watch, and earbuds. If its $200 price tag has been a stumbling block, Nomad is offering a 50 percent discount on the charger until Sunday, April 4th, at 2:59AM ET (Saturday at 11:59PM PT if you’re on the West Coast). To get this price, enter the code VOX at checkout. If you have an Apple Watch, you can also add the Apple Watch attachment for $5.

Nomad's Base Station Pro Qi wireless charger houses multiple Aira FreePower charging coils that allow for a thin design without compromising performance. Its design helps it waste less energy and generate less excess heat compared to most other options.

My colleague Chaim Gartenberg reviewed the Base Station Pro when it released in August 2020. What makes this different from most other Qi wireless charging pads are its Aira FreePower coils, which allow for a better connection to your device’s own charging coil. Traditional coils tend to generate more energy and heat than is necessary to recharge your tech, but that’s another way Aira’s tech inside of the Base Station Pro differs. Chaim says in his review that “it’s practically impossible to miss when placing your phone down.”

There are a few things you should know before taking the plunge with this deal: if you’re charging, say, an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time, they’ll all recharge at 5W, which is the slowest standard speed. With just an iPhone, it can reach up to 7.5W. Though anything else (even Android devices that support fast Qi charging) will be limited to 5W. Lastly, Nomad says on the product page that the MagSafe magnets built into the iPhone 12 series drastically reduce the charging efficiency of the Base Station Pro. It expects the iPhone 12 mini to recharge in about eight hours, with the bigger iPhone 12 Pro Max taking about nine and a half hours.