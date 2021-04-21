Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro are available refurbished for 45 percent off

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

At Best Buy, you can get a refurbished set of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro truly wireless earbuds for $110 today in the silver colorway. This model released just a few months ago alongside the Samsung Galaxy S21, and at most retailers they still sell for their original $200 price. The lowest price we’ve seen recently for a new set is $165, and that’s bound to happen again at some point. But if you’re all about saving money, this refurbished deal can’t be beat. The Galaxy Buds Pro provide the “best sound quality yet for Samsung earbuds,” according to audio expert and Verge reviewer Chris Welch.

These come with a charging case, a USB cable, and three pairs of ear tips.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro (refurbished, silver) $110

$200

45% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro have a blend of tech found in the Buds Plus and Buds Live, with the best sound quality the company has achieved yet in earbuds. $110 at Best Buy

Oculus is set to announce some VR games later today, April 21st, and we expect it to share more on that exciting VR port of Resident Evil 4. To celebrate the big day, Oculus is reducing the cost of several hit games for Quest headsets. In the mix are some solid games that I can personally recommend, like In Death: Unchained, I Expect You To Die, and The Room VR: A Dark Matter. Check out the sale here. If you’re new to VR and don’t mind throwing down $100 for a mix of some classic experiences bundled together, I’ll provide that link below.

Gaming Essentials Pack for Oculus Quest $100

$160

38% off Prices taken at time of publishing. For April 21st, you can get Population: One, Superhot VR, Job Simulator, Pistol Whip, Arizona Sunshine, and Eleven Table Tennis bundled together for $100. Normally, it’d cost $160 for all of these titles. $100 at Oculus Store