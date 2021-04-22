The Oculus Quest 2 VR headset is on sale for the first time

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The Oculus Quest 2 head-mounted display launched last October, and if you are on the hunt for a deal on this VR headset (unfortunately, not a bundle deal), Verizon is offering a 10 percent discount for both configurations.

Though it’s normally priced at $300, you can grab the 64GB Oculus Quest 2 headset for only $270 when you enter code EARTHDAY at checkout. If you need more storage, you can get the 256GB model for $360 (the usual price is $400) with the same code.

Woot is offering a deal on TCL’s Alto 8 Plus soundbar, which is down to $70 — $130 off its usual retail price. It includes a built-in subwoofer, which allows for rich and deep bass, and has an Amazon Fire TV 4K streaming media player integrated into the product.

If you are looking for a smartphone with a good camera but don’t want to spend a ton of money, Daily Steals has a deal on the unlocked light pink Google Pixel 3 with 64GB of storage for $170 when you enter code VERGEPXLE at checkout. This price includes the phone in new condition and a one-year warranty with Google.

Despite this phone being almost three years old, it does come equipped with the latest Android 11 OS and will also receive Android 12, which will launch sometime this fall. But it is important to note that this phone will not receive updates after October 2021.

Daily Steals is giving Verge readers a special discount on Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio Case for the 11-inch iPad Pro. Normally $179, you can buy this case for only $70 when you enter code VERGEAPLE at checkout. This price includes the accessory in new condition and a one-year warranty with Apple.

This device is compatible with the 11-inch iPad Pro models, which were released in 2018 and 2020. According to Apple, it will also work with the iPad Air released in 2020 and the 2021 model refresh that’s set to launch in the second half of May.

