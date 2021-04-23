Humble extends its Spring Into VR Bundle into next week

Last week, Humble launched its Spring Into VR Bundle, which includes a pack of games for use with a virtual reality headset. Originally set to end on April 21st, the company has decided to extend the deal until April 28th, giving you more time to take advantage of it.
You can pay as little as $1 to receive one game or pay at least $15 to unlock all eight games available in the pack — once you’ve paid, you’ll get keys that you redeem on Steam. The bundle contains the following games, all of which are compatible with wired headsets that support Steam VR:
- Borderlands 2 VR
- Job Simulator
- Sairento VR
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
- Swords of Gurrah
- Espire VR
- Detached
If you have been keeping up with the news about next-gen consoles, you will know that it is extremely difficult to purchase any next-gen gaming system. This includes not only the PS5, but some of its accessories, like the HD Camera. If you managed to get your hands on a PS5 and are looking to buy this camera accessory, B&H Photo has the product in stock and has knocked $10 off its original price, bringing the price down to $50.
While we are on the topic of PS5 accessories on sale, the DualSense controller is back down to its lowest price of $60 at B&H Photo. When you purchase a PS5, it includes one DualSense controller, but if you plan to share this console with other people or play local co-op games with friends and family, you’re going to want to purchase an extra controller.
Finally, at our sister site, The Strategist's Two-Day (Actually Good) Sale is underway. The two-day event contains deals on over 40 items selected by The Strategist's editors. One highlight is Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones, which are marked down to $268 from $348 at B&H Photo.