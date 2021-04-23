Humble extends its Spring Into VR Bundle into next week

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Last week, Humble launched its Spring Into VR Bundle, which includes a pack of games for use with a virtual reality headset. Originally set to end on April 21st, the company has decided to extend the deal until April 28th, giving you more time to take advantage of it.

You can pay as little as $1 to receive one game or pay at least $15 to unlock all eight games available in the pack — once you’ve paid, you’ll get keys that you redeem on Steam. The bundle contains the following games, all of which are compatible with wired headsets that support Steam VR:

Borderlands 2 VR

Job Simulator

Sairento VR

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality

Swords of Gurrah

Espire VR

Detached

If you have been keeping up with the news about next-gen consoles, you will know that it is extremely difficult to purchase any next-gen gaming system. This includes not only the PS5, but some of its accessories, like the HD Camera. If you managed to get your hands on a PS5 and are looking to buy this camera accessory, B&H Photo has the product in stock and has knocked $10 off its original price, bringing the price down to $50.

PS5 HD Camera $50

$60

17% off Prices taken at time of publishing. A successor to the PS4 camera that allows players to stream footage directly from their PS5 console. $50 at B&H Photo

While we are on the topic of PS5 accessories on sale, the DualSense controller is back down to its lowest price of $60 at B&H Photo. When you purchase a PS5, it includes one DualSense controller, but if you plan to share this console with other people or play local co-op games with friends and family, you’re going to want to purchase an extra controller.

Sony DualSense $60

$70

15% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The controller designed for the PS5, featuring adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, and haptic feedback technologies. $60 at B&H Photo

Finally, at our sister site, The Strategist's Two-Day (Actually Good) Sale is underway. The two-day event contains deals on over 40 items selected by The Strategist's editors. One highlight is Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones, which are marked down to $268 from $348 at B&H Photo.