Get a load of this week’s best tech deals

It’s the weekend, so that’s our cue to fire off this handy list of the best tech deals we’ve laid eyes on over the past few days. There weren’t many big surprise price drops, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t some great pieces of tech to buy. This week’s best deals are for people trying to stretch their dollar as far as possible. There’s a discount on a feature-packed soundbar for under $100, and Google’s Pixel 3 that has a solid camera is just $170. Plus, there are some more gaming deals below.

Save on this capable yet affordable TCL soundbar

TCL might be known more for its TVs than soundbars, but we still think this deal from Woot is worth sharing. The TCL Alto 8 Plus, which has both a subwoofer and Amazon’s Fire TV 4K streaming hardware built in, is just $70 new at Woot. It has a one-year warranty through TCL.

Google’s compact Pixel 3 is just $170 at Woot and Daily Steals

If you’re looking for a phone that doesn’t cost too much money but also doesn’t compromise on camera quality, check out this deal. The Pixel 3 is available at Woot and Daily Steals for $170. At Woot, you don’t need an offer code. But if you’re shopping through Daily Steals, you’ll need to enter the code VERGEPXLE at checkout to save.

Razer’s DeathAdder V2 Pro is more affordable than ever

GameStop’s Pro Day sale has the best discount we’ve seen yet for the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse. It’s normally $130, but you can snag it today, April 24th, for $80.

Get Cyberpunk 2077 for $40 at GameStop

Joke all you want about Cyberpunk 2077’s disastrous launch, there’s still a lot of solid gameplay to enjoy here. If you own an Xbox Series X or PS5, you’ll certainly have a better, smoother experience than those who still have an Xbox One or PS4. Get this game for $40 during GameStop’s Pro Day sale.

